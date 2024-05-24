Women of Inspiration Award Nominations

Close
May 24, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:50 pm

Seattle Sports and the Seattle Chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) is seeking nominations for the Women of Inspiration Award. If you know a woman who fosters inclusivity, empowers personal growth and works to evolve the sports industry, nominate them here. WISE is looking for coaches, colleagues, volunteers or even yourself! The award will go to a woman who is making a positive impact on the business of sports and events, serves as a role model and mentor for other women, and paving the way for generations to come.

Nominees are open to members and non-members of WISE. Nominations will be open until July 12th and finalists will be selected in September.

Find more information and submit your nomination here.

