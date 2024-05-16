Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

RSL beats Sounders 2-0 to stretch unbeaten streak to 9

May 15, 2024, 8:59 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Andres Gomez and Diego Luna both scored to give Real Salt Lake a 2-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night that extended their undefeated streak to nine straight league matches.

Real Salt Lake 2, Seattle Sounders 0: Match detail

Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake (7-2-4) has five shutouts during the undefeated run.

Gomez scored on the counterattack to give RSL the lead in the 27th minute. It was his fifth goal this season.

Moments later, Danny Musovski had a pair of good chances but RSL’s Gavin Beavers saved both.

Luna doubled RSL’s lead in the 58th, getting around Seattle defender Jackson Ragen and blasting his shot past of the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

Luna nearly got another in the 70th minute, but Frei popped it over the crossbar. Frei finished with seven saves.

Seattle (3-6-4) was without defender Nouhou, who was suspended for the match because of yellow card accumulation.

Salt Lake’s last loss came at home against the Colorado Rapids on March 9.

Sunday: Ruidíaz scores go-ahead goal, Sounders secure 2-1 win over Portland

Seattle Sounders FC

Seattle Sounders Raúl Ruidíaz...

Anne M. Peterson

Ruidíaz scores go-ahead goal, Sounders secure 2-1 win over Portland

Raúl Ruidíaz scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Seattle Sounders snapped Portland's six-game undefeated streak in their rivalry series with a 2-1 Cascadia Cup victory over the Timbers on Sunday.

3 days ago

Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei...

The Associated Press

Sounders’ Frei, Galaxy’s McCarthy stellar in scoreless draw

John McCarthy finished with five saves for Los Angeles and Stefan Frei stopped three shots for Seattle as the Galaxy and Sounders played to a scoreless draw on Sunday.

10 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Ruidíaz scores twice, Sounders beat Philadelphia Union 3-2

Obed Vargas scores his first career MLS goal as the Seattle Sounders best the Philadelphia Union for their second win of the season.

15 days ago

Seattle Sounders DC United...

The Associated Press

Benteke scores 2 as DC United beats short-handed Sounders 2-1

Christian Benteke scored two goals, Alex Bono had four saves and D.C. United rallied from an early deficit to beat the short-handed Seattle Sounders 2-1 Saturday night.

18 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Whitecaps take advantage of red cards to beat Seattle Sounders 2-0

Jackson Ragen and Alex Roldan were sent off with red cards as the Seattle Sounders offensive woes continued in a loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

25 days ago

Seattle Sounders...

The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders play FC Dallas to draw in Frei’s 300th game

Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded his second consecutive shutout as the Sounders played FC Dallas to a draw.

1 month ago

RSL beats Sounders 2-0 to stretch unbeaten streak to 9