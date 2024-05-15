The Seattle Mariners received a minor scare last Friday night when right-hander Bryan Woo’s first start of the season was cut short by forearm tightness.

Mariners activate Dominic Canzone from IL ahead of series finale vs KC

After beginning the season on the injured list with elbow inflammation, the 23-year-old Woo cruised through four scoreless innings of one-hit ball against Oakland. But after a long bottom of the fourth in which Seattle scored five runs, Woo threw just two pitches in the fifth before experiencing tightness. He was removed for precautionary reasons after just 62 pitches.

Mariners manager Scott Servais said Woo has recovered well and feels good heading into his start against Kansas City on Wednesday afternoon. Servais said Woo will be on a pitch count.

“He has responded well,” Servais said. “He should be good to go today. He’ll be on a limited pitch count. We won’t let him get to 100 pitches or close to it today. But he’s feeling good, so hopefully he can give us a good effort just like he did last time out. And we’ll have to go onto the bullpen after that.”

Servais reiterated what Woo said last Friday – that the tightness stemmed from Woo’s long break the fourth and fifth innings.

“You do need to have a routine during those long innings,” Servais said. “And those are things that you learn as you get a little bit more experience in the league. Bryan needs to stay more active moving around if we do put up a big inning again.”

Canzone set to make his return

Dominic Canzone was activated from the injured list Wednesday morning and slated to return to the lineup after missing the past month with a sprained AC join in his left shoulder. The 26-year-old outfielder is set to start in left field and bat seventh.

Canzone was injured on April 14 when he crashed into the left-field wall to make a highlight-reel catch. At the time of his injury, Canzone led Seattle with three home runs and was slashing .219/.286/.531 in 14 games.

“He was swinging the bat really good before he went down,” Servais said. “Dom’s got all kinds of power. But just good at-bats, that’s the biggest thing. … If he does get the ball in his zone, big things happen. But just want to get his feet under him. (It’s) a good day to get him back out here. He’s anxious to get out there and contribute any way he can.”

Injury updates

• Second baseman Jorge Polanco was out of the lineup for a second straight day after exiting Monday’s game due to hamstring tightness in his right leg. Servais said he’s hopeful Polanco will be ready to return for the upcoming series in Baltimore, which begins Friday.

“We’re being cautious there,” Servais said. “We’ve got the off day coming up tomorrow, so you probably will not see him in there again today. And hopefully when we get to Baltimore, he’ll be good to go.”

• Designated hitter Mitch Garver was also out of the lineup for a second straight day after being scratched about an hour before first pitch Tuesday due to back spasms. Servais said Garver might be available Wednesday as a pinch-hitter.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be available off the bench if we need it,” Servais said. “I have a good idea they will run some left-handed pitching at us today from their bullpen, so he could be a weapon for us there off the bench late if he’s got a chance to impact the game.”

• Shortstop J.P. Crawford began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday night and went 1-for-4 at the plate. The 29-year-old leadoff hitter is working his way back from an oblique strain that’s sidelined him for the past three weeks.

“He came out of the game fine,” Servais said. “He will play again tonight in Tacoma. If he comes out of that OK, I’m expecting he’ll join us in Baltimore as well.”

