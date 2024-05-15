Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home. As the gates open, swing by Edgar’s Cantina and say hello! We will be hosting interviews with players, coaches, and front office staff.

Must be 21+ to enter Edgar’s Cantina at T-Mobile Park. Game tickets required for access to Edgar’s Cantina.

The 2024 Edgar’s Cantina Broadcast Schedule:

May 31

June 14, 28

July 5, 19

August 2, 9, 23

September 13, 27