Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park

May 15, 2024, 11:58 AM | Updated: 11:59 am

...

You can find Seattle Sports “Wyman and Bob” show live at T-Mobile Park every Friday when the Mariners play at home. As the gates open, swing by Edgar’s Cantina and say hello! We will be hosting interviews with players, coaches, and front office staff. 

Must be 21+ to enter Edgar’s Cantina at T-Mobile Park. Game tickets required for access to Edgar’s Cantina. 

The 2024 Edgar’s Cantina Broadcast Schedule: 

May 31 

June 14, 28 

July 5, 19 

August 2, 9, 23 

September 13, 27 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Slipknot at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Slipknot live at the White River Amphitheatre on September 7, 2024!

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Adam Carolla at Snoqualmie Casino!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win four tickets to see Adam Carolla at Snoqualmie Casino on July 13, 2024!

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win tickets to All Elite Wrestling Presents Dynamite at Angel of the Winds Arena!

Seattle Sports and Angel of the Winds Arena have your chance to win 4 tickets to All Elite Wrestling Presents Dynamite, Wednesday May 15th.

19 days ago

...

No Author

Calling all MMA fans: Win tickets to watch live MMA with Bob Stelton!

Seattle Sports has your chance to win two tickets to Live MMA presented by Excitefight, May 25, 2024 at the Muckleshoot Events Center! 

19 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Megadeth at the White River Amphitheatre!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Megadeth live at the White River Amphitheatre on August 12, 2024!

20 days ago

...

No Author

Meet a player from the Seattle Mariners at KeyBank at Redmond Ridge on April 27th!

KeyBank welcomes you on Saturday, April 27th at an event celebrating their clients and community at their new Redmond Ridge branch!

20 days ago

Edgar’s Cantina Broadcasts from T-Mobile Park