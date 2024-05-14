Close
WSU Cougars football announces national TV homes, some kickoff times

May 14, 2024, 10:33 AM

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert Pac-12...

WSU football coach Jake Dickert during a game against ASU on Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The remaining members of the Pac-12, the WSU Cougars and Oregon State Beavers, have new deals to air their football games on national television networks.

WSU product, top prospect gets called up to make MLB debut

All home Pac-12 football games during the 2024 season will be broadcast on The CW Network and FOX Sports. The announcement was made Tuesday morning by the conference and both networks.

Kickoff times with TV information for four WSU football games in 2024 were set as of Tuesday, plus another two that have been narrowed down to two possible times.

They are:

• Saturday, Aug. 31: WSU vs. Portland State (Noon, CW)
• Friday, Sept. 20: WSU vs. San Jose State (7 p.m., CW)
• Saturday, Oct. 19: WSU vs. Hawaii (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., CW)
• Saturday, Nov. 9: WSU vs. Utah State (12:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., CW)
• Saturday, Nov. 23: WSU vs. Oregon State (3:30 p.m., CW)
• Saturday, Nov. 30: WSU vs. Wyoming (3:30 p.m., CW)

Additionally, the Cougars’ Saturday, Sept. 7 game against Texas Tech will air on either FOX or FS1.

In Washington state, CW Network affiliates are KUNS out of Seattle-Tacoma (channel 51.1 on digital airwaves) and KSKN out of Spokane (digital channel 22.1).

WSU football radio broadcasts will continue to air in the Puget Sound area on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com.

According to a press release, “nearly all home games” for WSU and Oregon ” will have kickoff times set prior to the start of the season.”

Also per the press release, Pac-12 football will see “an increased number of afternoon kickoff times to showcase” the conference, and it “joins an expanding lineup of live sports airing” this fall on The CW, which “is poised to broadcast over 500 hours of premium sports programming in 2025.”

WSU football in 2024

After the other 10 previous members of the Pac-12 agreed to move to difference conferences beginning with the 2024 fall sports season, WSU and Oregon State entered a football scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference beginning next season that helps the Cougars and Beavers fill out their schedules but does not include them as part of the league.

Washington State is also continuing its Apple Cup rivalry with the UW Huskies, with the two meeting at the neutral site of Seattle’s Lumen Field on Saturday, Sept. 14 before beginning a normal home-and-home series in 2025 where they will alternate hosting at their own stadiums. The two programs have an agreement to continue the series through 2028.

