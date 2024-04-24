Watch: Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez blasts 1st HR of season

Seattle Mariners star center fielder Julio Rodríguez didn’t have the start to the season offensively he or the orginization had hoped, but he’s starting heat up the plate. That showed Tuesday evening when he belted his first home run of the season in a 4-0 win over the Texas Rangers.

Defense of Seattle Mariners’ Rodríguez is ‘off the charts’

Rodríguez went nearly 100 plate appearance before pulling an 89 mph sinker on the inside corner deep into the second deck of the left-center-field seats of Globe Life Field for a two-run home run, scoring Josh Rojas for a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning. The homer came off the bat at 110.5 mph and traveled 435 feet, per Statcast.

J-Rod connects for his first homer of the year! 💪 pic.twitter.com/cJRFZ2GLoC — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2024

The 23-year-old Rodríguez was hitting just .190 with one extra-base hit, five RBI and a .456 OPS through April 15, but he’s been a red-hot of late. He entered Tuesday’s matchup on a six-game hitting streak, which included multi-hit performances over the past five games. During the five-game stretch, Rodriguez batted .500 (12-for-24) with two doubles, three RBI and a 1.083 OPS.

Rodríguez entered the game as one of just four Mariners hitters who were on the opening day roster that hadn’t hit a home run. The others are first baseman Ty Fracne, outfielder Luke Raley and catcher Seby Zavala, the latter two of which have played part-time roles. Catcher Cal Raleigh leads the team with six home runs. He hit his sixth off Dunning during the first inning Tuesday.

