Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A power-speed force on the edge

Apr 22, 2024, 6:34 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

With defensive-minded Mike Macdonald taking over as head coach, the Seattle Seahawks will undoubtedly be looking for impact defensive players in the early rounds of this week’s NFL Draft.

One player who certainly fits that bill is Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse, who some experts believe Seattle could select with its No. 16 overall pick.

Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

After dominating at FCS-level Albany in his first two college seasons, the 6 foot 4, 254-pound Verse transferred to Florida State and was a game-changing force for the Seminoles. Verse totaled 29.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks in his two seasons at Florida State, including a standout campaign this past fall that earned him Associated Press second-team All-American honors. He anchored a defense that allowed just 15.9 points per game during the Seminoles’ 13-0 regular season.

Verse was the subject of FOX college football analyst and former NFL quarterback Brock Huard’s Seahawks draft profile on Monday during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk.

“Look at the production,” Huard said. “This is not a one-hit wonder. This was a star at Albany. He was a star at Florida State. … The dude gets home. The dude is powerful. (There was) an anecdote about him last week: He reached out to Florida State and those players before he ever transferred there and said, ‘Listen, you’re not getting a diva. I’m going to be a guy. I’m going to be a team guy.’ And he was the heart and soul of a team that went undefeated and got screwed out of a (College Football Playoff) opportunity. If Jared Verse is on the board at 16, it is gonna be a very, very tempting pick for Seattle.”

Verse has the combination of power and explosiveness that NFL teams covet. The Dayton, Ohio, native completed 31 reps in the bench press at the NFL combine, which was five more than any other defensive end and tied for the fourth-most of any position. He also ran 4.58 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which ranked fourth among defensive ends. And he posted a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches that was fifth among defensive ends.

With those physical attributes, Verse would benefit a Seattle defense that allowed 4.6 yards per carry last season (28th in the NFL) and recorded just 38 sacks (23rd).

“We will hear about the run wall with Mike Macdonald as he builds his defense,” Huard said. “You want to build a very, very strong edge of that wall? You draft Jared Verse. … That’s a powerful, powerful man. Usually when you see somebody bench press of that nature, they’re a little stiff, and he’s got a tiny bit of stiffness. But you know what they don’t normally do? They don’t normally run 4.5 in the 40 (or post a) 10-foot-7 broad jump. All of that twitch – all of that explosiveness that you want – with all of that power. You’ll hear these scouts all week long talk about speed to power, speed to power. Well, he’s got speed and dude has power. (And) he’s been unbelievably productive.”

Huard compared Verse to Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, a three-time Pro Bowler who had 17.5 sacks last season. Like Verse, Hendrickson played at a smaller college football program in Florida Atlantic.

“Is he like (fellow projected first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu) with all of his moves? No,” Huard said. “But is he just a ‘pick up your lunch pail and let me set a physical edge and be an immovable difference-maker?’ Yeah. So there’s a bunch of Trey Hendrickson to his game. He’s just a stout dude.”

Listen to Brock Huard’s full draft profile on Jared Verse at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6-10 a.m.

More on Seattle Seahawks and NFL Draft

What’s happened when Seahawks trade back in 1st round of draft
Why UW’s Troy Fautanu is the right fit for Seahawks
Former Seahawks RB sees both sides of ‘picture gate’ controversy
Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A Texas-sized DT
Rost: The Seattle Seahawks’ smart pick, fun pick and wild card at No. 16

Brock and Salk podcast

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman...

Mike Salk

Salk: Richard Sherman missed the mark about Seahawks’ changes

Mike Salk weights in on the reaction of former star Richard Sherman to the Seattle Seahawks making some changes to their building.

3 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller Cubs 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: Why Mariners didn’t trade their young pitchers

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explained why the Seattle Mariners likely won't ever get proper trade value for their talented, young pitchers.

9 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Joel Klatt on which of the Washington Huskies players in the ’24 NFL Draft will have the best career

Which of the Washington Huskies players in the 2024 NFL Draft will have the best career in the NFL? Why does he think he’ll have the best career at the next level? Joel Klatt joined Brock Huard and Mike Salk to talk about that and what the biggest factor in that success might be. What […]

11 hours ago

Michael Penix UW Huskies Seattle Seahawks draft...

Cameron Van Til

Klatt: Why Seahawks should draft Michael Penix Jr. at No. 16

Should the Seattle Seahawks draft Michael Penix Jr.? FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt explains why he wouldn't let the UW Huskies star past No. 16.

12 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard’s NFL Draft Profile: Jared Verse, DE – Florida State

Today on Brock and Salk, Brock Huard looked at a potential fit for the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming NFL Draft. Why does Brock think Florida State DL Jared Verse might be a defensive fit for the Seahawks? What else could he bring to the defense other than DL depth? Watch his breakdown of him […]

14 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Draft Profile T'Vondre Sweat...

Zac Hereth

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A Texas-sized DT

Former NFL quarterback Brock Huard looks at massive Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat as an NFL Draft fit for the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

Brock’s Seahawks Draft Profile: A power-speed force on the edge