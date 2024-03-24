Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

M’s prospect’s hilarious booth visit ‘all-time’ moment for Goldsmith

Mar 24, 2024, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:27 pm

Seattle Mariners prospect Colt Emerson...

Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners 22nd overall draft pick, on July 18, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

Colt Emerson, the Seattle Mariners’ top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, has had a pretty exciting spring training.

Around MLB: Top prospects make rosters, plus signings and injury updates

Still just 18 years old, last year’s No. 22 overall pick from Zanesville, Ohio has made his way into six Cactus League games, coming up with two hits including a double with a run scored and a run batted in.

He also extolled the virtues of wearing a turtleneck as part of his uniform, as Mariners insider Shannon Drayer reported following Saturday’s Spring Breakout game.

And yet the most memorable moment of this spring that Emerson provided may have come off the field during that same game Saturday. At least that appears to be the case for Mariners play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith.

Emerson joined Goldsmith and Rick Rizzs, the longtime voice of the Mariners, in the Seattle Sports radio booth during the prospect showcase game against the San Diego Padres. In the middle of responding to a question, Emerson found himself in no-man’s land as fellow M’s prospect Hogan Windish hit one deep to left field.

It only seemed natural for Emerson to call the play, and, well… he gave it a shot, at least.

First, he caught himself from almost swearing as the reality of the situation became clear.

Then: “High fly ball! Left-center… ah, dang it!”

The ball was caught on the warning track, and we were robbed of Emerson trying his hand at a home run call.

Having been witness to all of this, Goldsmith couldn’t have been happier.

“Hey, you know what, though? Great job not cursing,” Goldsmith said to Emerson. “You were really close, Colt. You were seriously close to ruining your broadcasting career.”

Responded Emerson: “Hey, baseball gets me excited. … I almost got more nervous for that call than I did when I was hitting in the game.”

Goldsmith then leaned in towards him.

“Oh, I’m sure you did. Colt, your face looked terrified.”

After the Mariners Player Development social media account posted video of the entire exchange, Goldsmith said Emerson coming up to the booth in his uniform while a game he had played in was still going on was “an all-time spring training moment for me.”

The Mariners wrap up the Arizona portion of spring training by hosting the Chicago Cubs at 1:10 p.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM and the Seattle Sports app, then head to San Diego’s Petco Park for two more preseason games against the Padres on Monday and Tuesday. The regular season begins Thursday night in Seattle against the Boston Red Sox.

