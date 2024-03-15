Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Breakaway goal in 3rd period lifts Capitals over Kraken 2-1

Mar 14, 2024, 10:06 PM

Seattle Kraken Washington Capitals...

Washington's Connor McMichael celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken on March 14, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Connor McMichael scored on a breakaway with 8:24 left in the game and the Washington Capitals gained ground in their bid for a playoff spot by beating the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Thursday night.

Washington Capitals 2, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

T.J. Oshie, playing in his 999th NHL game, also scored for the Capitals. Washington, now with 71 points, is one point behind the New York Islanders and Detroit for the East’s second wild-card spot. Both of them lost on Thursday and remain with 72 points.

Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Kraken, who have 68 points and remain nine behind Vegas for the West’s second wild-card berth.

With the game tied at 1-1, Bjorkstrand gave the puck away in his own end to McMichael, who took it down the right wing side. He beat Seattle goalie Joey Daccord with a backhander to the opposite corner, his 14th of the season.

Oshie, a native of nearby Everett, was in the right place at the right time to give Washington a 1-0 lead at 14:20 of the second period.

With Seattle short-handed, Daccord tried to fire the puck down the ice. It hit Oshie, who was playing low in the slot on the right side. The puck went back toward the net, deflecting off Daccord’s outstretched stick. Oshie rushed toward the open goal and extended his stick toward the puck as it trickled in.

Daccord finished with 21 saves.

Bjorkstrand tied it 1-1 for the Kraken with a power-play goal at 3:32 of the third period.

UP NEXT

Washington Capitals: Visit Vancouver on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken: Host Nashville on Saturday night.

Seattle Kraken ink Jordan Eberle to two-year extension

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

Tim Booth

Eichel nets winner in OT as Golden Knights top Kraken 5-4

Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the game with 16 seconds left to force overtime, Jack Eichel scored 3:01 into the extra session and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken `...

Tim Booth

Jets cap busy trade deadline with 3-0 shutout over Kraken

Laurent Brossoit had his first shutout of the season, Mark Scheifele scored his 19th goal and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle contract extension...

Brandon Gustafson

Seattle Kraken ink Jordan Eberle to 2-year extension

Jordan Eberle isn't going anywhere. The Seattle Kraken have officially signed the veteran winger to a two-year contract extension.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken trade Alex Wennberg...

Brent Stecker

Seattle Kraken trade their 5th all-time leading scorer to NY

Alex Wennberg, an original Seattle Kraken player who recently scored his 100th point for the team, is heading to New York in a trade.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Burakovsky scores winning goal late, helping Kraken edge Jets, 4-3

Andre Burakovsky scored a power-play goal with 2:39 left in the third period to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken Tye Kartye...

The Associated Press

McCann, Kraken beat Flames 4-2 for third win in four games

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Monday night for their third win in four games.

10 days ago

Breakaway goal in 3rd period lifts Capitals over Kraken 2-1