The Seattle Seahawks have made a handful of moves in the first week of free agency, but none at one position that stands out as particularly bare at the moment: linebacker.

As of Thursday morning, the Seahawks have neither signed a new linebacker nor re-signed any of their own free agents at the position. In fact, Seattle has watched Jordyn Brooks, their 2020 first-round NFL Draft pick, leave for the Miami Dolphins, and all-time franchise great Bobby Wagner go to the Washington Commanders to reunite with some of his former Hawks coaches.

What can the Seahawks do to shore up their linebacker issue? Seattle Sports’ Brock Huard points to Tyrel Dodson, who has spent the past four seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Huard, who is a FOX football analyst and former NFL quarterback, noted that Dodson was highly rated by Pro Football Focus after registering 74 combined tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, six QB hits, a forced fumble, a fumble record and two passes defensed in 2023.

“You look at Pro Football Focus and say, ‘How in the world is this guy not signed?’ He was their No. 1 graded linebacker. He was their No. 3 graded coverage linebacker,” Huard said on Thursday’s edition of Brock and Salk. “How is he not signed?”

There could be a few reasons, as Huard went on to explain. At 6-feet tall and 237 pounds, he is “a little bit undersized.” There could also be character concerns. Dodson, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2019, was arrested in Arizona that same year and accused of domestic violence. After pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges, he received a six-game suspension by the NFL.

Four years later, Dodson was named an NFLPA Community MVP, making him eligible for the Alan Page Community Award, which the NFLPA considers the highest honor it can bestow upon a player.

Dodson went to Texas A&M with a lot of excitement around him, but it wasn’t the easiest road for him to regular NFL playing time.

“Athletic linebacker, Mr. Tennessee out of high school, five-star 5A player of the year,” Huard said. “Just an absolute stud, goes to A&M and was just kind of inconsistent. Was a little bit of a running back, a little bit of a linebacker, and by the end was good but was never great.”

Why does Huard think Dodson has yet to sign somewhere?

“He has not been ‘the’ guy, and is probably with his agent looking for a payday after four or five years,” Huard said. “I think now the market has simmered, everybody else took their linebackers. Hopefully the Seahawks can get a deal done with him or (Dolphins free agent) Jerome Baker, because they need it. That linebacker room right now is near empty.”

