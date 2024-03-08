Former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte suspended for PEDs

Cincinnati Reds infielder Noelvi Marte, a former Seattle Mariners top prospect who was a centerpiece of a 2022 trade that sent All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo to the Pacific Northwest, has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, MLB announced on Friday.

Marte, 22, tested positive for Boldenone, which violates MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment program.

“The Reds fully support Major League Baseball’s drug policy and its penalties,” the Reds said in a statement. “We will have no further comment.”

The Mariners signed Marte as an international free agent in 2018 to a deal worth over $1.5 million. He was one of the team’s best prospects, and in July of 2022, the Mariners sent him, fellow infield prospect Edwin Arroyo and two pitchers to the Reds for Castillo, who the M’s have since signed to a contract extension.

Marte, who is MLB Pipeline’s No. 21 overall prospect heading into 2024, debuted for the Reds in August and had instant success, slashing .316/.366/.456 in 123 plate appearances. He hit his first home run in a September game against the Mariners.

After a hot start to his MLB career, Marte was expected to start 2024 with the big league roster and play regularly. He was also a trendy pick to win National League Rookie of the Year.

Now when Marte is eligible to return to action, it will be in late-June for the Reds.

Mariners Breakdown: Who is new reliever Ryne Stanek?

Follow @TheBGustafson