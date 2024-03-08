Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to 21 Savage at White River Amphitheatre May 3rd!

Mar 8, 2024, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see 21 Savage at the White River Amphitheatre on May 3, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, March 11, through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win Tickets to See Chris Brown at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Chris Brown at the Climate Pledge Arena on July 26, 2024! Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

14 minutes ago

...

No Author

The Seattle Mariners Opening Week Warm-Up at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners are bringing you a brand-new fan event to kick off the start of the regular season- the Opening Week Warm-Up!

3 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Pantages Theatre in Tacoma!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening at Pantages Theater on May 2, 2024!

7 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to The National and The War on Drugs in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see The National and the War on Drugs at Climate Pledge Arena on October 1, 2024!

8 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Jelly Roll at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Jelly Roll at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024!

14 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win tickets to the 2024 Seattle Golf Show at Seattle Convention Center

The 2024 Seattle Golf Show happens March 9 - 10th at the Seattle Convention Center. Win tickets courtesy of Seattle Sports.

15 days ago

Win Tickets to 21 Savage at White River Amphitheatre May 3rd!