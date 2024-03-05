Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

McCann, Kraken beat Flames 4-2 for third win in four games

Mar 4, 2024, 10:16 PM

Seattle Kraken Tye Kartye...

Tye Kartye of the Seattle Kraken fights Calgary's Martin Posposil on March 4, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

(Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 on Monday night for their third win in four games.

Seattle Kraken 4, Calgary Flames 2: Box score

Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Adam Larsson also scored for Seattle, which is 6-2-1 in its last nine. Philipp Grubauer stopped 35 shots as the Kraken pulled even with the Flames in the Western Conference playoff chase, seven points back of idle Nashville for the second wild card.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored twice for Calgary, which snapped a five-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom finished with 26 saves.

Kuzmenko has 13 goals on the season and five in 10 games since being acquired from Vancouver on Jan. 31 as part of the trade that sent Elias Lindholm to the Canucks.

After going more than two months between starts, missing a bulk of that due to a lower-body injury, Grubauer has been excellent since his return to the crease on Feb. 13, going 5-1-0 with a .943 save percentage.

With Seattle up 3-1 after Larsson’s goal 21 seconds into the third period, Calgary cut the deficit in half on Kuzmenko’s second of the night at 7:46.

The Flames then got consecutive power plays in an attempt to pull even. However, after failing to score on the first, it was the Kraken that scored on the second.

Rasmus Andersson had the puck stripped off him by McCann at the blue line and he raced in on Markstrom, scoring short-handed for his team-leading 26th goal with 7:31 remaining.

Less than a minute later, Calgary rookie Martin Pospisil was given a major and a game misconduct for drilling Seattle defenseman Vince Dunn into the end boards from behind. Visibly shaken up but leaving the ice on his own, Dunn went to the dressing room and didn’t return.

After a listless first period in which Calgary fell behind 1-0, the Flames were better in the second period, tying it at 7:50 on a crafty effort from Kuzmenko on the power play. The 28-year-old Russian faked going behind the net, prompting Grubauer to look over his other shoulder, only to cut back and jam it inside the near post for his 100th career NHL point.

Seattle reclaimed the lead less than five minutes later when poor defensive coverage by Oliver Kylington left Bjorkstrand open in the slot and he one-timed McCann’s centering pass behind Markstrom. Bjorkstrand’s third goal in the last four games gave him 16 on the season.

Seattle was the better team by a wide margin in the opening 20 minutes, outshooting the home side 11-2 and scoring the only goal.

At 4:04, Dunn’s point shot hit a couple of players in front where it was corralled by Gourde and whipped behind Markstrom for his eighth.

Seattle center Alex Wennberg did not play, nor take the morning skate with the team, for what coach Dave Hakstol said earlier in the day was “trade-related issues.” A pending UFA at season’s end, the 29-year-old Swede has nine goals and 25 points in 60 games.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night to finish a two-game trip.

Calgary Flames: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night to open a three-game trip.

Saturday: Draisaitl nets 30th goal as Edmonton Oilers top Seattle Kraken 2-1

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Tim Booth

Draisaitl nets 30th goal, Skinner saves 24 as Oilers top Kraken 2-1

Leon Draisaitl scored his 30th goal of the season and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Phillip Grubauer...

Tim Booth

Grubauer, Kraken shut Pittsburgh Penguins out 2-0

Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves and posted his first shutout of the season as the Seattle Kraken beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-0.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer...

Mark Moschetti

Grubauer, Kraken beat Bruins 4-3 in shootout

Philipp Grubauer denied all three Bruins shootout attempts and the Seattle Kraken overcame David Pastrnak’s hat trick to beat Boston 4-3.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild...

The Associated Press

Kaprizov, Zuccarello lead Wild over Kraken 5-2

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello added a career-high four assists and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Cameron Van Til

McCann, Eberle lead way as Seattle Kraken beat Canucks 5-2

Jared McCann had a goal and three assists, Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist and the Seattle Kraken beat NHL-leading Vancouver 5-2.

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Stephen Whyno

Beniers among many from 2022 Olympics making impact in NHL

No NHL players competed in the 2022 Winter Olympics, but many of those hockey players that did are now impact pros, including Matty Beniers.

13 days ago

McCann, Kraken beat Flames 4-2 for third win in four games