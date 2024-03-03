Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

No. 19 WSU ties school record for conference wins by beating UCLA 77-65

Mar 2, 2024, 7:16 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

WSU Jaylen Wells...

WSU's Jaylen Wells in action against UCLA on March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY JOSH WRIGHT


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells matched a career high with 27 points, including 11 in the final 7 1/2 minutes as No. 19 WSU beat UCLA 77-65 on Saturday.

WSU 77, UCLA 65: Stats

The Cougars (23-7, 14-5) rallied for the second time in two days to stay a half-game behind first-place Arizona in the Pac-12 race. They reached 23 wins for the first time since 2007, and their 14th victory in conference play equaled a school record.

Washington State still has a chance to win the Pac-12 regular-season title, but will need Arizona to drop at least one game next weekend.

With 7:23 left, UCLA guard Will McClendon was called for a flagrant-2 foul and ejected for hitting Washington State’s Isaac Jones below the waist. The ejection sent Bruins coach Mick Cronin into a tizzy and fired up both the Cougars and the Beasley Coliseum crowd.

Jones missed both free throws after the flagrant foul, but Wells made a 3-pointer – his third of the game – to tie the score and start an 8-0 run by the Cougars.

Washington State ended the game on a 22-7 spurt.

Myles Rice had 18 points for the Cougars, who have their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since February 2008.

Wells, a 6-foot-8 junior, was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line. He also scored 27 points in a win at No. 4 Arizona in February.

Dylan Andrews led UCLA (14-15, 9-9) with 21 points. Lazar Stefanovic had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Bruins quickly erased a 40-32 halftime deficit and controlled a big chunk of the second half with strong post play. Adem Bona and Aday Mara combined for 12 points to give UCLA a 56-53 advantage. But the Bruins made just two shots over the final nine minutes.

After a second straight sluggish start at home, Washington State outscored UCLA 34-13 over the final 13 minutes of the first half.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: A frustrating season continues. The Bruins controlled the first part of both halves but ran into foul trouble and couldn’t get enough stops as they lost their fourth straight game.

WSU: The Cougars continued their recent shaky but resilient play. They’ve lacked offensive rhythm and struggled to hit timely free throws — especially Jones, who was 3 of 8 from the line. But they made buckets when it counted.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Hosts No. 6 Arizona on Thursday.

WSU: Hosts rival Washington on Thursday.

No. 19 WSU rallies from 12 points down to top USC 75-72

WSU

Pac-12...

Ralph D Russo

New Pac-12 Commissioner: Oregon St., WSU encouraged by media rights interest

New Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould said Thursday the conference’s two remaining members by the interest in media rights.

1 day ago

WSU Cougars Isaiah Watts...

Josh Wright

No. 19 WSU rallies from 12 points down to top USC 75-72

Isaiah Watts and Andrej Jakimovski scored 18 points each and Myles Rice added 16 to help the No. 19 WSU Cougars rally past USC 75-72.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Jake Dickert Pac-12...

Brent Stecker

See the full WSU Cougars football schedule for 2024

The WSU Cougars' first football season outside of the Pac-12 has finally been set. See the full list of opponents and dates here.

2 days ago

WSU basketball Myles Rice...

Brent Stecker

AP Men’s Hoops Top 25: See where WSU, Gonzaga landed

The 509 is getting some shine in the latest men's basketball top 25 rankings from The Associated Press, with both WSU and Gonzaga making the new poll released Monday.

5 days ago

WSU Cougars Myles Rice ASU...

The Associated Press

No. 21 WSU falls to ASU 73-61, snapping 8-game win streak

Jose Perez scored 16 points, Frankie Collins added 14 and Arizona State surprised No. 21 WSU 73-61 on Saturday night, ending the Cougars' eight-game winning streak.

7 days ago

WSU Arizona Pac-12...

David Brandt

Wells, No. 21 WSU beat No. 4 Arizona 77-74 as Cougs now lead Pac-12

Jayden Wells had a 4-point play to help No. 21 WSU knock off No. 4 Arizona on the road as the Cougars now sit atop the Pac-12 standings.

9 days ago

No. 19 WSU ties school record for conference wins by beating UCLA 77-65