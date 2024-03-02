Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Fanatics founder: Company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms

Mar 2, 2024, 9:37 AM

MLB uniforms...

Boston Red Sox players speak on the mound on Feb. 27, 2024. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

(Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

BY JIMMY GOLEN


The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems.

MLB is ‘going to try to address’ uniforms, says Mariners catcher

“This is a little bit of a difficult position,” he said on Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the s— kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.”

Since reporting to spring training this month, some players have complained about the fit of new uniforms. The white pants worn by some teams are also see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

MLB players miffed at sport’s new uniforms, relaying concerns to league

“I know everyone hates them,” Phillies shortstop Trea Turner said. “We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there.”

Rubin said uniforms were made to the specifications set by MLB and Nike. Fanatics has been making the baseball uniform since 2017, he said; Fanatics bought the company that has been making the uniforms since 2005, so there has been no real change in the manufacturer in almost two decades.

Rubin said Nike made changes “for all the right reasons” after getting feedback from players who wanted material more breathable and stretchable.

“Nike designs everything. Hands us a spec and says, ‘Make this,’” he said. “We have made everything exactly to the spec. And Nike and baseball would say, ‘Yes, you’ve done everything we’ve asked you do to.’”

Rubin said part of the problem is players needing to get used to the changes, saying a similar issue dissipated after NFL and NBA uniforms changed. But in the future he said he would try to involve more people in the decisions.

“They got certain players on board, not all players on board. When you change something so old and so nostalgic you need everybody to be on board with it,” Rubin said. “I believe Nike will be proved right.”

MLB did not respond to a request for comment.

Players’ association head Tony Clark said Thursday his members had voiced their objections.

“The commentary that’s being offered suggests that the powers that be are paying attention to the concerns that are there and are engaging how best to address them moving forward,” Clark said.

New MLB uniform designs drawing scrutiny at spring training

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners prospects Cole Young...

Brandon Gustafson

Dipoto breaks down Mariners’ top farm talent, who could debut in ’24

"There's so much young talent, especially some of the bats," Jerry Dipoto said of the Seattle Mariners' pool of top prospects.

13 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Brandon Gustafson

Morosi: New-look lineup can help Mariners avoid another slow start

The Seattle Mariners' lineup has some new, veteran faces, and Jon Morosi thinks the M's can have a "smoother start" to 2024 as a result.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Brandon Gustafson

Mitch Garver explains why he picked Mariners, adjusting to DH spot

New Seattle Mariners slugger Mitch Garver discussed moving from catcher to DH as well as why chose to sign with the M's in free agency.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Ty France...

Brandon Gustafson

France’s adjustments could mean he gets hit less, Mariners 1B says

Ty France led all hitters in hit by pitches, but that could change in 2024 after the Seattle Mariners first baseman's changes at the plate.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Matt Brash...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mariners provide promising update on Matt Brash

The news on star Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash is encouraging after he'd been shut down from throwing due to elbow pain.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Bryce Miller...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners Notebook: Bryce Miller unleashes splitter; big day for bats

There were plenty of highlights from the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, as insider Shannon Drayer details from Arizona.

2 days ago

Fanatics founder: Company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms