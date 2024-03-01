Close
Brooks makes 6 3-pointers, UW Huskies beat faltering UCLA 94-77

Feb 29, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Keion Brooks Jr. of the UW Huskies attempts a shot against Cal on Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. made a career-high six 3-pointers and Braxton Meah blocked five shots on a gimpy ankle as the UW Huskies posted a 94-77 win over UCLA on Thursday night.

UW Huskies 94, UCLA 77: Box score

UCLA has now lost three straight games with three games left in the Pac-12 Conference regular season.

Brooks was 8 of 14 from the floor, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc, and converted 10 of 13 at the line to finish with 32 points to lead Washington (16-13, 8-10), which collectively shot 30 of 54 from the field, including 15 of 24 from deep.

Lazar Stefanovic led UCLA (14-14, 8-10) with 22 points. Dylan Andrews scored 21 points and dished 11 assists and Bona added 16 points and snared 11 rebounds.

Meah made all eight of his shot attempts and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds. Moses Wood hit 4 of 5 from distance to post 18 points and Sahvir Wheeler added a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists.

Meah threw down a pair of dunks in the final minutes of the first half and his decisive block on a Sebastian Mack jumper at the buzzer sent Washington into intermission with a 44-35 lead.

Brooks hit from 3 early in the second half and Wood hit two more in a 9-0 run to put Washington up 57-40 five minutes in. Brooks hit again from deep at the 13:50 mark and Meah followed an Adem Bona dunk by throwing down answering dunk to make it 62-44.

The UW Huskies will face USC Saturday in its final Pac-12 home game. UCLA plays at No. 19 Washington State Saturday.

