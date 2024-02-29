See the full WSU Cougars football schedule for 2024

The WSU Cougars’ first football season outside of the Pac-12 has finally been set.

Washington State announced its full schedule Thursday, which includes six home games, five road games, and one at a neutral site.

“Football games on the Palouse are unlike any other in the country,” WSU director of athletics Pat Chun said in a press release. “Each weekend is an opportunity to come home, support the football team and enjoy everything that makes Washington State so special. The 2024 schedule will be unlike any we’ve had in the past!”

The school had previously announced its full list of opponents but had dates set for only five games.

WSU and Oregon State, the two remaining Pac-12 schools that are not moving to a new conference this year, have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference where they will play the majority of their games against Mountain West competition. The Cougars and Beavers, who will not be eligible for the MWC championship, will meet each other in one Pac-12 Conference game two days after Thanksgiving.

Washington State is coming off a 5-7 overall record in 2023, including 2-5 in Pac-12 play. The Cougars are entering their third full season under head coach Jake Dickert, who initially took over the program as interim coach during the 2021 campaign.

See the full Cougars schedule for this year complete with dates below.

2024 WSU football schedule

Aug. 31 – vs. Portland State

Sept. 7 – vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 14 – vs. UW Huskies (at Lumen Field)

Sept. 21 – vs. San Jose State*

Sept. 28 – at Boise State*

Bye week

Oct. 12 – at Fresno State*

Oct. 19 – vs. Hawaii*

Oct. 26 – at San Diego State*

Bye week

Nov. 9 – vs. Utah State*

Nov. 16 – at New Mexico*

Nov. 23 – at Oregon State

Nov. 30 – vs. Wyoming*

*Mountain West opponent

