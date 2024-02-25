Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kaprizov, Zuccarello lead Wild over Kraken 5-2

Feb 24, 2024, 10:47 PM

Seattle Kraken Minnesota Wild...

Minnesota Wild players celebrate a goal in front of Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist, Mats Zuccarello added a career-high four assists and the Minnesota Wild beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Saturday night.

Minnesota Wild 5, Seattle Kraken 2: Box score

Marcus Johansson, Matt Boldy and Dakota Mermis also scored for the Wild, who built a 5-1 lead less than seven minutes into the second period. Marc-André Fleury made 31 saves as Minnesota improved to 7-1-1 since the All-Star break.

The Wild have scored 22 goals in their past four games, starting with a franchise-record 10 goals against Vancouver on Monday. Kaprizov has six goals and six assists over that stretch, while extending his point streak to eight games.

Vince Dunn scored 36 seconds into the game for Seattle and Matty Beniers added a goal in the third period. Joey Daccord stopped just nine of 13 shots before he was pulled early in the second. Philipp Grubauer stopped 17 of 18 shots he faced the rest of the way.

The Kraken saw their four-game point streak end.

Johansson tied it 1-1 at 4:59 of the opening period when his shot from the right circle deflected in off Daccord for his ninth goal of the season.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead during a 5-on-3 power play at 13:32 of the first. Kaprizov and Zuccarello slid the puck back and forth twice behind the net before Kaprizov wrapped the puck around the right post for his 25th.

Boldy added another power-play goal 1:09 into the second, sending a backhanded flip past Daccord and into the top-right corner for a 3-1 lead. It was his 23rd of the season and seventh in the past eight games.

Kaprizov scored again just a minute later, firing his 26th from the left circle off a rush during 4-on-4 play.

Mermis ripped a wrist shot from above the right circle to make it 5-1 at 6:58 of the second. It was the defenseman’s third of the season and first since Oct. 26.

UP NEXT

Minnesota Wild: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Seattle Kraken: Host Boston on Monday night.

