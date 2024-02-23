Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

CONTESTS & EVENTS

Win Tickets to see Jelly Roll at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!

Feb 23, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 9:58 am

...

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Jelly Roll at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 1, 2024, and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday, February 26, through Sunday, March 3, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Tickets will be sent digitally, and winners must provide a valid email address and have access to a smart phone.

 

Contests & Events

...

No Author

Win tickets to the 2024 Seattle Golf Show at Seattle Convention Center

The 2024 Seattle Golf Show happens March 8 - 10th at the Seattle Convention Center. Win tickets courtesy of Seattle Sports.

21 hours ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Usher at Climate Pledge Arena!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Usher at Climate Pledge Arena on November 10, 2024!

9 days ago

...

No Author

Win Tickets to Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Dave Matthews Band at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Friday, August 30, 2024!

9 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Climate Pledge Arena!

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie at Climate Pledge Arena on May 18, 2024!

21 days ago

...

No Author

EXPIRED: Win Tickets to see Train & REO Speedwagon at White River Amphitheatre

Seattle Sports is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Train & REO Speedwagon at the White River Amphitheatre on August 31, 2024!

21 days ago

...

No Author

The 89th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards

The 89th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards, a Seattle Sports Commission production, is happening February 15th!

21 days ago

Win Tickets to see Jelly Roll at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle!