WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is open to a long-term contract with the AL West powerhouse and says preliminary dialogue had begun.

“Personally, I think we have the best team in the league,” Tucker said Monday as the Astros started full squad workouts. “That’s the vibe around the clubhouse. You have to have that mindset, but you still have to earn it.”

José Altuve agreed two weeks ago to a contract that will pay $125 million from 2025-29, raising the Astros’ commitment to the second baseman to $151 million over the next six seasons.

Tucker has a $12 million, one-year deal and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Houston faces an uncertain future with third baseman Alex Bregman, who gets $28.5 million in 2024, the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract.

Astros GM Dana Brown anticipates making offers.

“I’m always open to having those conversations and talk it through,” Tucker said. “I’d rather not prolong it forever.”

A two-time All-Star, the 27-year-old Tucker hit .284 last year with 29 homers, 30 stolen bases and a career-best 112 RBIs.

Bregman, who turns 30 on March 30, also is a two-time All-Star. He batted .262 with 25 homers and 98 RBIs last year.

“I expect to have the best season I’ve ever had,” he said Sunday. ”My body feels in incredible shape, my swing feels better than ever.”

Bregman is represented by agent Scott Boras, who usually prefers his clients test the free-agent market.

“We’re listening to everything the team has to say,” Bregman said. “I’m letting Scott and the Astros do that together and handle that for me. So that way I can be fully focused on baseball and winning and do the things I love to do playing ball for this great city.”

“I absolutely loved every single second here,” Bregman added. “Being able to put on this jersey is a dream come true. When it comes to a contract, I let Scott do that. That’s why I have an attorney working for me.”

