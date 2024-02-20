Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Kraken fall to Red Wings 4-3 in OT despite McCann’s 2 goals

Feb 19, 2024, 4:02 PM | Updated: 5:43 pm

Detroit's Patrick Kane and Moritz Seider celebrate a goal against the Seattle Kraken. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored 1:06 into overtime, Patrick Kane got his 800th career assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Monday.

Detroit Red Wins 4, Seattle Kraken 3: Box score

Chiarot netted the winner from the slot off a backhand pass from Dylan Larkin. It was Chiarot’s fourth goal of the season and first since Dec. 31.

“It’s been our key to success all year — that balanced scoring,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “We always talk about how much scoring we’re getting throughout the depth of our forward group. And we’re getting a ton from our (defense), too.”

Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who concluded a 2-2-0 road trip with back-to-back wins. Detroit is 12-4-2 since Jan. 1 and holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Alex Lyon made 38 saves and rebounded nicely from earlier in the trip, when he allowed 11 combined goals in losses to Edmonton and Vancouver.

“It’s just a blip on the radar, and that’s the way that you have to treat it,” Lyon said. “It feels bad in the moment, but you have to understand the bigger picture and understand that things are always going to turn around if you just work really hard and continue to try to do the right things.”

Kane’s milestone assist came 13:30 into the opening period, when he fed Seider for the game’s first goal. Seider one-timed Kane’s pass and ripped a slap shot from the point.

Kane became the third U.S.-born player in NHL history to reach 800 career assists, joining Phil Housley (894) and Mike Modano (813). The 2016 Hart Trophy winner has an assist in five straight games and sits 33rd on the NHL career list.

“Huge impact in our room,” Lalonde said of Kane, who signed with Detroit on Nov. 28. “Huge piece and huge positive aspect to our group.”

Jared McCann scored twice for the Kraken, who are 4-7-2 since a franchise-best nine-game win streak. Jaden Schwartz also scored, Will Borgen had two assists and Daccord stopped 28 shots.

“It’s disappointing to lose the point in overtime, but the point that we got is valuable,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “So that’s the way it is this time of year. Short memory.”

McCann tied it at 1 on a power-play goal with 1:28 left in the first. He received a pass from Vince Dunn and ripped a shot from the left circle.

Raymond knocked in a rebound at 7:18 of the second to give Detroit a 2-1 lead. It was his 16th of the season and third in the past five games.

McCann has a team-leading 24 goals, including 10 in his past 14 games.

Sprong scored against his former team to give Detroit a 3-2 lead with 4:02 left in the second. Sprong took a cross-ice pass from Christian Fischer during a 2-on-1 rush and fired his 15th just inside the right post.

Sprong spent the previous two seasons with Seattle, but signed with the Red Wings last summer after the Kraken didn’t tender him a qualifying offer.

Schwartz tied it 3-all at 7:25 of the third when he fired from the right circle off a pass from Yanni Gourde as Lyon was falling down.

UP NEXT

Detroit Red Wings: Return home to face Colorado on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

