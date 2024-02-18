Close
UW HUSKIES

Tyson, Celestine rally Cal to 82-80 victory over UW Huskies

Feb 17, 2024, 8:21 PM

UW Huskies Keion Brooks Jr. Cal...

Keion Brooks Jr. of the UW Huskies attempts a shot against Cal on Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jaylon Tyson scored 28 points and Jalen Celestine sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left to help California rally for an 82-80 victory over the UW Huskies on Saturday night.

Cal Bears 82, UW Huskies 80: Box score

The Golden Bears (11-15, 7-8 Pac-12 Conference) trailed 75-70 with 4:23 left to play before staging their comeback. Grant Newell scored back-to-back baskets to get Cal within a point. Celestine answered two free throws by Sahvir Wheeler with two of his own and then buried a 3-pointer after a bucket by the Huskies’ Keion Brooks Jr. to knot the score at 79 with 1:40 to play.

Wheeler made the second of two free throws with 1:16 remaining, but he turned the ball over on a steal by Cone with 15 seconds left and Celestine buried his game winner coming out of a timeout.

Tyson made 11 of 20 shots with two 3-pointers, adding six assists for the Bears. Jalen Cone scored 14. Fardaws Aimaq totaled 13 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out. Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Brooks finished with 26 points to lead the Huskies (14-12, 6-9). Koren Johnson added 16 points, Wheeler scored 15 with seven boards and Moses Wood scored 11.

Tyson had 21 points in the first half as Cal took a 42-38 lead into intermission.

Wheeler had back-to-back layups and Paul Mulcahy followed with a 3-pointer as Washington regained the lead 47-46 with 16:15 left to play. It was a one-possession game until Brooks hit a 3-pointer to put the Huskies up 61-55 with 10:44 remaining.

Cal snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies and evened the all-time series at 88 wins apiece.

The UW Huskies beat the Golden Bears on the road 77-75 in January on Wood’s basket at the buzzer.

Washington travels to play Arizona State on Thursday. California returns home to play Oregon State on Thursday.

