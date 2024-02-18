WSU beats Stanford 72-59 for Cougars’ 7th straight win

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski led a rally midway through the second half that sent WSU to a 72-59 win over Stanford for the Cougars’ seventh straight victory.

WSU 72, Stanford 59: Box Score

The Cougars’ 10th win in their last 11 games at least temporarily put WSU (20-6, 11-4 Pac-12) in a first-place tie with No. 5 Arizona, which played Arizona State Saturday night. The Cougars’ next game is at Arizona on Thursday.

Washington State wins 7th straight with victory over Stanford! 🐾 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oURP19NOzC — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 18, 2024

Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer for the 15th and final lead change and began a 16-2 run that he finished with another 3-pointer and a layup for a 68-55 lead at the final media timeout.

Jakimovski finished with 13 points. Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones scored 15 points each with Jones going over 1,000 in his career. Myles Rice, who set a WSU freshman record with 35 points in the Cougars’ 89-75 win over Stanford on Jan. 18, was held to four in the first half but rebounded to hit a couple 3-pointers and lead the Cougars with 10 second-half points. Oscar Cluff grabbed 12 rebounds.

Myles Rice takes the roof off of Beasley! Even Coach Smith asking the crowd for the energy. Wazzu getting hot…#GoCougs // #CVE // @Pac12Network pic.twitter.com/3ABxd5v3fc — Washington State Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) February 18, 2024

Brandon Angel scored 15 points with Kanaan Carlyle and Michael Jones finishing with 12 each for the Cardinal (12-13, 7-8).

The Cougars had a 10-point lead midway through the first half, but Angel scored eight from there to lead the Cardinal to a 36-35 edge at the break. Neither team led by more than five in the second half until Jakimovski kicked off the pivotal run.

Stanford is at home against Oregon, also on Thursday.

How WSU has emerged as unlikely NCAA Tournament contender