BOSTON (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken concluded a five-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Boston Bruins 1: Box score

Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord stopped 36 shots to snap his three-game losing streak.

Boston has dropped three straight and four of five, with all the defeats coming at home. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

The Bruins took the lead five minutes into the game when Pastrnak fired a shot on Daccord and then drove home the rebound for his 34th goal of the season.

A high-sticking penalty on Boston resulted in Seattle getting the equalizer at 10:49 of the first period as Eberle’s persistence paid off after Swayman made the initial stop.

Boston hit two posts and James van Riemsdyk missed an open net in the second. That frustration was magnified when the Kraken capitalized on a 3-on-1 break late in the period as Tolvanen fired in a one-timer. Beniers was credited with his second assist of the night.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle had a good look to tie it but his backhand bid hit the post two minutes into the third. The deficit grew to two goals when Beniers — a Massachusetts native — beat Swayman on a rush from the left side.

The Bruins needed to kill off a penalty before getting an extra skater for a 6-on-5 advantage with 1:30 remaining, but Seattle found the empty net as McCann made it four goals for the Kraken’s top line.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Open a six-game homestand Monday against Detroit.

Boston Bruins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

