Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Beniers leads Kraken over Eastern Conference-leading Bruins 4-1

Feb 15, 2024, 7:22 PM

Seattle Kraken Matty Beniers...

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

(Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

BY BRENDAN MCGAIR


The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken concluded a five-game road trip with a 4-1 win over the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Boston Bruins 1: Box score

Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Joey Daccord stopped 36 shots to snap his three-game losing streak.

Boston has dropped three straight and four of five, with all the defeats coming at home. David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, and Jeremy Swayman made 22 saves.

The Bruins took the lead five minutes into the game when Pastrnak fired a shot on Daccord and then drove home the rebound for his 34th goal of the season.

A high-sticking penalty on Boston resulted in Seattle getting the equalizer at 10:49 of the first period as Eberle’s persistence paid off after Swayman made the initial stop.

Boston hit two posts and James van Riemsdyk missed an open net in the second. That frustration was magnified when the Kraken capitalized on a 3-on-1 break late in the period as Tolvanen fired in a one-timer. Beniers was credited with his second assist of the night.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle had a good look to tie it but his backhand bid hit the post two minutes into the third. The deficit grew to two goals when Beniers — a Massachusetts native — beat Swayman on a rush from the left side.

The Bruins needed to kill off a penalty before getting an extra skater for a 6-on-5 advantage with 1:30 remaining, but Seattle found the empty net as McCann made it four goals for the Kraken’s top line.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Open a six-game homestand Monday against Detroit.

Boston Bruins: Host the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Podcast: Seattle Kraken PxP John Forslund joins Brock & Salk

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Philipp Grubauer New York Islanders...

Scott Charles

Grubauer returns, Kraken beat Islanders 2-1 in shootout

Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves in his return from injury and the Seattle Kraken beat the Islanders to snap a three-game losing streak.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken New Jersey Devils...

Tom Canavan

Kraken drop 3rd straight with 3-1 loss to New Jersey Devils

The suddenly defensive-minded New Jersey Devils beat Seattle 3-1 on Monday night, handing the Kraken their third-straight loss.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken Philadelphia Flyers...

Aaron Bracy

Seattle Kraken fall to Flyers 3-2 in return from All-Star break

Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

5 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord...

TIM BOOTH

Kraken’s Joey Daccord rises from bench to burgeoning star

At seemingly every stop of his hockey journey, Seattle Kraken goalie Joey Daccord ended up being overlooked. Until now.

16 days ago

Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks Mackenzie Blackwood...

Ben Ross

Blackwood makes 32 saves, Sharks blank Kraken 2-0

Marc-Edouard Vlasic broke a scoreless tie with 12:33 remaining and Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves as the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Tuesday night.

16 days ago

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

Mark Moschetti

Eberle has 2 goals and an assist as Kraken beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist in a three-goal first period as the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday.

18 days ago

Beniers leads Kraken over Eastern Conference-leading Bruins 4-1