Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

NBA’s Isaiah Stewart, former UW Husky, arrested for pregame punch

Feb 15, 2024, 10:42 AM | Updated: 11:00 am

Isaiah Stewart UW Huskies Detroit Pistons...

Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons argues with a referee during a 2022 game. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images,)

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images,)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was arrested for assault Wednesday for punching Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks at the arena hours before the teams played.

The Arizona Sports story: Pistons’ Stewart arrested for assaulting Suns’ Eubanks

Phoenix police said Stewart, who played the 2019-20 season in college with the UW Huskies, was issued a citation and released. Stewart was already listed as out for the game because of a sprained left ankle. Eubanks had six points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes in the Suns’ 116-100 victory.

Eubanks said before the game that the altercation happened as he was coming into the arena. He said an argument started and they were chest-to-chest before Stewart threw the punch. Security intervened and Eubanks said he was fine for the game, though police say he sustained a minor injury.

“The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable,” the Suns said in a statement. “We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA.”

The Pistons said they were aware of the incident.

“We are in the process of gathering information about what happened and what provoked it, and responding to the NBA and local authorities,” the team said.

Pistons coach Monty Williams, fired by Phoenix after last season, said he thought the Suns should not have weighed in with their statement.

“The thing is to get all of the information. The NBA will do an investigation,” Williams said. “For me to come here and make a statement would be a bit irresponsible. I know the Suns said it was unprovoked; I think that is irresponsible for sure. You really don’t know.

“That did not need to happen. There is a time for the information to be gathered and then you can make a statement.”

Stewart was involved in an on-court altercation with the Lakers’ LeBron James in 2021 that saw Stewart suspended for two games and James for one.

“Keep the game first. There’s a lot of noise,” Suns star Kevin Durant said. “It’s unfortunate what happened before the game, it’s supposed to be a brotherhood. But I also understand, dudes get into stuff. We try to avoid that in this league, hopefully we can move on from it. We all support Drew.”

Brooks scores 23, UW Huskies cruise past Oregon State 67-55

UW Huskies

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Tim Booth

‘Unicorn event’ allows Ryan Grubb to stay in Seattle as Seahawks OC

“This is like the unicorn event in coaching,” Ryan Grubb said of staying in the Pacific Northwest and joining the Seattle Seahawks.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies transfer Arizona Jonah Coleman...

Christian Caple

Caple: UW Huskies transfers following Fisch from Arizona to watch

The UW Huskies will feature several transfers who coming with former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch to Montlake. Christian Caple details the names to know.

4 days ago

UW Huskies Oregon State Keion Brooks...

The Associated Press

Brooks scores 23, UW Huskies cruise past Oregon State 67-55

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points and the UW Huskies never trailed in a 67-55 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brent Stecker

Huard: Good, bad and ugly of Seahawks getting OC Ryan Grubb

FOX football analyst and Seattle Sports host Brock Huard breaks down his reaction to the Seahawks' reported hire of ex-UW OC Ryan Grubb.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Kalen DeBoer UW Huskies...

Brent Stecker

Husky revenge? Seahawks may grab more of DeBoer’s coaches

UW Huskies fans who feel spurned by Kalen DeBoer bolting for Alabama days may be getting their revenge thanks to the Seattle Seahawks.

6 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Ryan Grubb...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks hiring former UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb, per reports

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday night that former UW Huskies OC Ryan Grubb is returning to Seattle take the Seahawks OC job.

6 days ago

NBA’s Isaiah Stewart, former UW Husky, arrested for pregame punch