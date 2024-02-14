Wright: Why it would be ‘insanity’ for Seahawks to trade DK Metcalf

Mike Salk of Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk got Seattle Seahawks fans talking this week with his column about why the Hawks should explore trading star wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Salk: How a DK trade could help solve Seattle Seahawks’ roster issues

The premise is less about the Seahawks moving on from Metcalf and more that he’s the team’s best bargaining chip in a trade, and the Seahawks have plenty of holes to fill on the roster and thus could use more draft picks.

During Wednesday’s K.J. Wright Show on Seattle Sports, the former Seahawks linebacker had a conversation with Salk and his co-host Brock Huard on the Hawks potentially trading Metcalf this offseason.

Wright first pointed to the Seahawks’ receiving group as a whole without Metcalf.

“Let’s look at the big picture: Can (Jaxon Smith-Njigba) be your No. 1 guy? Can JSN be your top option?” Wright said. ” … Tyler Lockett, how much does Tyler have left to go?”

Smith-Njigba was selected 20th overall in last year’s NFL Draft and had 63 catches for 628 yards and three touchdowns during his rookie season.

Lockett, meanwhile, just wrapped up his ninth NFL season, catching 79 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns. It was a down year for Lockett, who had at least 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns each of the previous four years.

Wright isn’t sure the Seahawks have enough at the position to take Metcalf out of the equation at the same time former UW Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is starting as Seattle’s OC.

“I look at this receiving room – and I like it – but if you remove a DK Metcalf from this Ryan Grubb offense that’s going to be exciting and is going to put up a lot of points, I think that’s insanity,” Wright said. “I don’t think you should let a DK Metcalf go.”

Salk said that because receiver A.J. Brown, who was Metcalf’s college teammate and also entered the NFL in 2019, netted the Tennessee Titans first- and third-round picks when he was traded to Philadelphia ahead of the 2022 season, he thinks the Hawks could get similar compensation in a trade of Metcalf. Salk especially thinks that’s the case since Metcalf is already signed to an extension, and the Seahawks would be on the hook for his signing bonus.

“If they can get that? Absolutely. Absolutely I would (make the trade),” Wright said. “But you’re not getting that, Salk. You’re not getting that. No GM (is doing that). Heck no.”

Ultimately, Wright doesn’t think the Seahawks could net a first-round pick for Metcalf if he were put on the trading block.

“You’re not getting that for DK. You’re not getting that,” Wright said. “Maybe a second. You’re not getting a first. I don’t think a GM in their right mind would do such a thing.”

This year also has a deep receiving group in the NFL Draft, which could diminish any return for Metcalf.

“Do you see these receivers that are coming out of the draft this year? There’s about 10 that can go in the first round,” Wright said.

Something that will be interesting to watch with Metcalf is that he will play for a new head coach in 2024 for the first time in his NFL career as Pete Carroll is no longer with the Seahawks. Instead, Mike Macdonald is running the show.

Metcalf has been a bit polarizing in his NFL career because of his physical play, which has led to fines and penalties due to altercations after the whistle has been blown. Wright doesn’t think that will be an issue going forward for his former teammate, though.

“This was my problem with the leadership of this football team (in the past). Do I think the leadership will be like that this year? Absolutely not,” Wright said. “With Macdonald, with (assistant head coach) Leslie Frazier, that’s not flying. When you do have those antics and when do have those outbursts, it’s going to get nipped quickly. And one thing I do know about DK Metcalf is when you do address him, when you do hold him accountable and not let stuff slide, he will buy into whatever you say needs to be done.”

Listen to the full K.J. Wright Show at this link or in the player near the top of this story.

Rost: The case for Seattle Seahawks keeping QB Geno Smith

Follow @TheBGustafson