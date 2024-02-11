Close
UW HUSKIES

Brooks scores 23, UW Huskies cruise past Oregon State 67-55

Feb 10, 2024, 7:16 PM

The UW Huskies' Keion Brooks dunks against Oregon State on Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points and the UW Huskies never trailed in a 67-55 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

UW Huskies 67, Oregon State 55: Box score

Brooks made half of his 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12 Conference), who snapped a two-game skid while extending Oregon State’s losing streak to four. He added nine rebounds. Sahvir Wheeler, a graduate transfer from Kentucky, finished with 15 points, seven assists and five of his team’s 11 turnovers. Moses Wood sank three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Jordan Pope led the Beavers (11-13, 3-10) with 19 points, but he made just 6 of 18 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range. Michael Rataj had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Anthony Holland came off the bench to hit two straight 3-pointers, sparking an 11-0 run that left Washington leading 23-9 with 8:47 remaining in the first half. Brooks had two 3-pointers and scored 17 as the Huskies took a 42-22 advantage into intermission. Oregon State missed 18 of its first 22 attempts from the floor and shot just 25.8%.

Tyler Bilodeau opened the second half with a basket and Oregon State scored the first nine points. Washington did not score until Wood sank a 3-pointer with 15:11 remaining for a 45-33 lead. Jordan Pope’s 3-pointer cut the Beavers’ deficit to 11, but Brooks scored four in a quick 9-0 spurt and Washington’s lead was back to 20 at the midway point. The Huskies’ advantage never fell below 12 from there.

Washington beat Oregon State at home in January 79-72.

Oregon State travels to play Arizona State on Wednesday. Washington returns home to play Stanford on Thursday.

