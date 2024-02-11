Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken fall to Flyers 3-2 in return from All-Star break

Feb 10, 2024, 7:09 PM

Garnet Hathaway of the Philadelphia Flyers gets into an altercation with Andre Burakovsky of the Seattle Kraken. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

BY AARON BRACY


The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.

Philadelphia Flyers 3, Seattle Kraken 1: Box score

Scott Laughton and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Flyers, who have won all three of their games since the All-Star break. Philadelphia entered the break on a five-game losing streak.

Tomas Tatar and Jared McCann scored for the Kraken, who were playing their first game since Jan. 30 due to a combination of the All-Star break and the club’s bye week. Seattle lost six of eight entering the break. The Flyers held the Kraken to just two shots in the third period and 19 for the contest.

Cal Petersen, making just his third start of the season, stopped 17 shots for the Flyers. Petersen assumed the backup role to Sam Ersson after Carter Hart took an indefinite leave of absence on Jan. 23. Hart is one of five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team who have been charged with sexual assault in Ontario.

Couturier broke a 2-all tie with 14:30 remaining when he deflected Travis Sanheim’s shot from the point past Kraken goalie Joey Daccord, who finished with 35 saves.

McCann tied it 36 seconds into the final period when his shot from close range fluttered off Couturier’s stick and past Petersen’s glove.

Laughton, elevated to the power play on Saturday morning, gave Philadelphia to a 1-0 lead with a one-timed slap shot 4:36 into the contest. It was a rare power-play goal for the Flyers, who entered second-from-last in the NHL by converting on just 13% of their chances. The goal snapped a string of 11 straight opportunities on the man-advantage without a goal.

Seattle evened the score with 2:51 left in the period when Tatar fired a wrist shot from the slot past Petersen’s blocker side. Philadelphia coach John Tortorella challenged the goal for a potential offsides by the Kraken, but the officials upheld the goal after a video review.

The Flyers answered when Poehling scored Philadelphia’s 12th short-handed goal of the season for a 2-1 lead with 1:46 left in the period. Philadelphia entered tied with Dallas for most short-handed goals in the league. Poehling’s wrist shot from a sharp angle slid under Daccord’s pads.

Seattle played without defenseman Justin Schultz, who was absent due to personal reasons, according to coach Dave Hakstol.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: At New Jersey on Monday night.

Philadelphia Flyers: Host Arizona on Monday night.

