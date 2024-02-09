Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Chip Kelly leaves UCLA, likely to be OC for Ohio St — not Seahawks

Feb 9, 2024, 1:25 PM

UCLA Chip Kelly Seattle Seahawks...

UCLA coach Chip Kelly during a game against Fresno State on Sept. 18, 2021,. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

BY RALPH D. RUSSO


The Associated Press

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stepped down Friday after six seasons leading the Bruins, leaving the school with a vacancy at the top just as programs are starting to gear up for spring practices.

Lefko: Why Seahawks’ next OC is likely to come from a Super Bowl staff

“Earlier this morning, Coach Chip Kelly informed me of his decision to depart UCLA,” Bruins athletic director Martin Jarmond said. “I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and Jill moving forward.”

Multiple media outlets reported that Kelly was heading to Ohio State to become offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes declined comment.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day hired former Texans coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator last month, but O’Brien is now heading to Boston College to become the Eagles head coach.

Kelly was reported to be a candidate for the Seattle Seahawks’ open offensive coordinator position earlier this week.

Why Brock & Salk liked idea of Chip Kelly as Seattle Seahawks OC

Kelly had a 35-34 record in with the Bruins, but the program was showing signs of stagnating ahead of a move to the Big Ten from the Pac-12 next season. There was speculation late in the 2023 season UCLA might move on from Kelly, but the school stood pat after an 8-5 season.

Instead, it was Kelly who started looking for other options. He interviewed for multiple NFL offensive coordinator positions and then Ohio State emerged as a potential landing spot. Day played quarterback for Kelly when he was offensive coordinator at New Hampshire.

Kelly signed a two-year extension in March that kept him under contract through 2027. He made $6.1 million this past season. He would have been due $8.5 million as part of the buyout of his contract had UCLA fired him.

Kelly is one of the godfathers of the up-tempo, spread offense that dominated college football in the early 2010s. He became Oregon’s coach in 2009 and went 46-7 over four years before jumping to the NFL. He went 26-21 a little less than three full seasons (2013-15) as the Philadelphia Eagles coach and then spent one season as coach of the San Francisco 49ers, going 2-14.

Kelly took over at UCLA after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen his first two seasons.

It was a slow build with the Bruins. Kelly started with three straight losing seasons before finally turning it around in 2021 and going 8-4. UCLA went 25-13 over the past three seasons, but could never crack nine wins and tended to fade late in the season

They were expected to contend for a spot in the Pac-12 championship game last season, especially since they didn’t have to face Washington and Oregon. Under coordinator D’Anton Lynn, UCLA put together one of the best defensive seasons in school history as it led the nation in stopping the run. But Lynn was in Westwood for only one season before jumping to rival USC.

The offense, which was the Bruins’ strength the past two seasons, struggled in 2023 due to inconsistency at quarterback. The most promising passer on the roster, five-star recruit Dante Moore, ended up transferring after the season.

The transfer portal will open again for UCLA players for 30 days following Kelly’s departure but with the timing of the opening both the school and the players could be faced with limited options for moving forward.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this post, and Seattle Sports staff made an addition.

Seattle Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator, per report

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald John Schneider...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Graziano: Seahawks not alone in thinking Macdonald is ‘a star’

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano shared with Wyman and Bob what he's heard behind the scenes about the Seattle Seahawks' hiring of coach Mike Macdonald.

55 minutes ago

Seattle Seahawks OC search Brian Griese 49ers...

Mike Lefko

Lefko: Why Seahawks’ next OC is likely to come from a Super Bowl staff

There are a number of names to keep an eye on in the Super Bowl who could be the Seattle Seahawks' choice to be their new offensive coordinator.

4 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Aden Durde DC...

Brent Stecker

Seahawks to hire Aden Durde as defensive coordinator, per report

The Seattle Seahawks "plan to hire" Aden Durde as the new defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Stacy Rost

Seahawks Breakdown: The 3 big roster decisions this offseason

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost looks at three notable players that the Seattle Seahawks need to decide if they'll keep or move on from.

6 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Devin Hester...

Josh Dubow

’24 Football Hall of Fame class includes 2 who were briefly Seahawks

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has a distinctive defensive feel, and includes a pair who spent time at the end of their careers with the Seattle Seahawks.

20 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba...

Brent Stecker

What’s up with the JSN comments about ex-Seahawks OC Waldron?

A long pause in Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njbiga's response to an answer about new Bears OC Shane Waldron has raised eyebrows.

1 day ago

Chip Kelly leaves UCLA, likely to be OC for Ohio St — not Seahawks