Oregon holds off UW Huskies 85-80 with free throws in last minute

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 27 points, including four of the seven free throws Oregon made in the last 32 seconds, and the Ducks held on to defeat the UW Huskies 85-80 on Thursday night.

Oregon Ducks 85, UW Huskies 80: Box score

The Huskies had cut a 20-point deficit to one with more than 3 1/2 minutes to go but every time they had a chance to tie or take the lead, Oregon came up with a big play on defense and made free throws. The Ducks had one basket in the final three minutes but made 9 of 12 from the line.

N’Faly Dante and Kwame Evans Jr. both had 15 points for the Ducks (16-8, 8-4 Pac-12 Conference) with Dante grabbing eight rebounds. Jadrian Tracey added 11 points.

Sahvir Wheeler had 16 points and seven assists for Washington 12-11, 4-8). Keion Brooks Jr. and Braxton Meah both had 15 points with Meah grabbing 10 rebounds. Moses Wood and Koren Johnson both scored 10.

Jermaine Couisnard drops 27 in Oregon's down-to-the-wire win over the Huskies! 🦆 @sproutsfm highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8mRScdwVXH — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) February 9, 2024

The Huskies got back in the game by hitting five straight shots while Oregon missed nine straight before Tracey’s jumper made it 78-74 with 1:20 to play. Washington also had three turnovers in the last 2 1/2 minutes and although they made 2 of 5 shots, one of the misses was an airballed 3-pointer that could have tied it with 21 seconds to go.

Couisnard made two free throws at 18.9 seconds for an 81-76 lead and after Anthony Holland made a 3 for Washington, Couisnard made two more at 10.7 seconds.

Couisnard had 14 points and the opportunistic Ducks turned 10 turnovers into 17 points to take a 40-34 lead at halftime. After a couple of lead changes, Couisnard hit a 3-pointer and added a layup in a 9-0 run for a 15-9 lead. Tracey hit a pair of jumpers that gave Oregon a 31-19 lead.

Wilhelm Breidenbach had back-to-back layups to highlight a 10-2 run to cut the Huskies’ deficit to four with five minutes to go.

Couisnard had two of the four 3-pointers Oregon hit in less than nine minutes with Tracey’s 3 making it 61-44 with 11:26 to play. That three was part of a 10-2 run that pushed the lead to 66-46 when Dante completed a three-point play at 10:25.

The Huskies chipped away for five minutes, getting the deficit close to 10 and with just under 5 1/2 minutes left. Brooks had four points and Wood contributed two 3s, the second capping a 12-0 run in less than two minutes and Washington trailed 74-72 with 3:38 left.

The UW Huskies finished 4 of 21 from 3-point range and the Ducks were 8 of 24.

Washington State is at Oregon and Washington is at Oregon State on Saturday.

‘We play freshmen’: Where UW Huskies football may rely on young players