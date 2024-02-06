Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

UW Huskies officially hire Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator

Feb 6, 2024, 1:14 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

UW Huskies Steve Belichick...

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and linebackers coach Steve Belichick on Oct. 22, 2023. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The UW Huskies already had a coordinator who was the son of a famous head coach in Brennan Carroll, son of Pete Carroll, and they added another one on Tuesday, officially hiring Steve Belichick, son of Bill Belichick, as defensive coordinator.

How will a Belichick and a Carroll on same UW Huskies staff work?

Belichick, 36, joins Jedd Fisch’s staff at UW after coaching under his father in New England since 2012. The older Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as Patriots head coach, was let go this offseason and his son now lands at Washington under Fisch, who coached in New England in 2020.

Belichick has never coached in college before, and he’s also never held the title of defensive coordinator. He’s been listed as New England’s outside linebackers coach for the past four years. But he was actually the Patriots’ defensive-play caller since 2019. During that time, the Patriots have had one of the NFL’s best defenses, as the UW football program highlighted.

Belichick will run UW’s defense while Carroll will run UW’s offense.

Carroll, 44, coached under his father at USC and later for five seasons with the Seahawks. Carroll has been offensive coordinator under Fisch since 2021, when the two were hired at Arizona. Like with the older Belichich, Fisch coached under the older Carroll, too, serving as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach in 2010, Carroll’s first year in Seattle.

The UW Huskies are undergoing a major overhaul this offseason after a national championship run in 2023.

Former head coach Kalen DeBoer left the program for Alabama after a 25-3 run in 2022 and 2023 at Washington. The Huskies were already set to lose most of their key players in the NFL Draft, but with DeBoer leaving, even more players left the program, this time in the transfer portal.

Fisch was hired two days after DeBoer left, and he’s brought in an entirely new coaching staff that now consists of Belichick.

Caple: Latest UW Huskies roster update as calendar turns to February

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Belichick Carroll...

Brent Stecker

How will a Belichick and a Carroll on same UW Huskies staff work?

With DC Steve Belichick reportedly joining the UW Huskies, who already have Brennan Carroll as OC, Brock Huard weighs in on the fit.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Belichick Steve...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies’ staff appears set to add another famous coach’s son

With Brennan Carroll already on staff as OC, the UW Huskies are reportedly set to make Steve Belichick their DC.

2 days ago

Colorado UW Huskies women Aaronette Vonleh...

Tim Booth

Vonleh helps No. 6 Colorado women roll past UW Huskies 80-57

Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in just 22 minutes, and No. 6 Colorado used a hot-shooting first half to run away for an 80-57 win over the UW Huskies on Sunday.

2 days ago

Jedd Fisch UW Huskies...

Christian Caple

Caple: Latest UW Huskies roster update as calendar turns to February

How does UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch's roster look after just over two weeks in the job? Christian Caple takes a close look.

2 days ago

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

Tim Booth

WSU Cougars rally to top rival UW Huskies 90-87 in OT

Isaac Jones scored 20 points including a dunk in the closing seconds of regulation that forced overtime, and the WSU Cougars rallied to beat the UW Huskies 90-87 on Saturday night.

3 days ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

John Zenor

Senior Bowl features well-traveled QBs like Penix, other top prospects

The Senior Bowl quarterbacks, led by Michael Penix Jr, are a well-traveled group, most of whom moved from one Power Five program to another.

4 days ago

UW Huskies officially hire Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator