UW Huskies officially hire Steve Belichick as defensive coordinator

The UW Huskies already had a coordinator who was the son of a famous head coach in Brennan Carroll, son of Pete Carroll, and they added another one on Tuesday, officially hiring Steve Belichick, son of Bill Belichick, as defensive coordinator.

How will a Belichick and a Carroll on same UW Huskies staff work?

Belichick, 36, joins Jedd Fisch’s staff at UW after coaching under his father in New England since 2012. The older Belichick, who won six Super Bowls as Patriots head coach, was let go this offseason and his son now lands at Washington under Fisch, who coached in New England in 2020.

It’s official 🤝 Steve Belichick … Welcome to the 206 pic.twitter.com/So5nFaYeWn — Washington Football (@UW_Football) February 6, 2024

Belichick has never coached in college before, and he’s also never held the title of defensive coordinator. He’s been listed as New England’s outside linebackers coach for the past four years. But he was actually the Patriots’ defensive-play caller since 2019. During that time, the Patriots have had one of the NFL’s best defenses, as the UW football program highlighted.

Belichick will run UW’s defense while Carroll will run UW’s offense.

Carroll, 44, coached under his father at USC and later for five seasons with the Seahawks. Carroll has been offensive coordinator under Fisch since 2021, when the two were hired at Arizona. Like with the older Belichich, Fisch coached under the older Carroll, too, serving as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach in 2010, Carroll’s first year in Seattle.

The UW Huskies are undergoing a major overhaul this offseason after a national championship run in 2023.

Former head coach Kalen DeBoer left the program for Alabama after a 25-3 run in 2022 and 2023 at Washington. The Huskies were already set to lose most of their key players in the NFL Draft, but with DeBoer leaving, even more players left the program, this time in the transfer portal.

Fisch was hired two days after DeBoer left, and he’s brought in an entirely new coaching staff that now consists of Belichick.

Caple: Latest UW Huskies roster update as calendar turns to February

Follow @TheBGustafson