BROCK AND SALK

How will a Belichick and a Carroll on same UW Huskies staff work?

Feb 5, 2024, 11:20 AM

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talks with Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks before a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: : Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots and linebackers coach Steve Belichick walk together during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 04: Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Brennan Carroll of the Arizona Wildcats looks on during the Good Sam Vegas Kickoff Classic against the Brigham Young Cougars at Allegiant Stadium on September 4, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats 24-16. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 24: Outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick of the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots talk during pregame against the Cincinnati Bengals at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images) FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick and head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stand on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Belichick and Carroll football coaching families are reportedly joining together on new UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch’s staff.

UW Huskies reportedly add another famous coach’s son to staff

It was already set that Brennan Carroll, son of Pete, was following Fisch from Arizona to Washington to continue to be his offensive coordinator. And on Sunday night, reports started flying that Steve Belichick, son of Bill, would be leaving the New England Patriots to become Huskies defensive coordinator.

On Monday morning, Seattle Sports’ Mike Salk asked FOX college football analyst and former UW quarterback Brock Huard a question that’s probably on a lot of football fans’ minds right now.

“How’s that gonna work?”

Huard seems intrigued by the pairing of coordinators from famous football families.

“Pretty cool,” he said about a Carroll and a Belichick coaching together.

There’s obviously more certainty about how Brennan Carroll will work under Fisch considering he was Arizona OC the past three years.

“Offensively, it’s going to fit and be seamless because he and Jedd Fisch have been together and obviously built what they built in Arizona,” Huard said. “… What a great opportunity for (Carroll) to continue to find success. And (if) this team does well, we know what happens – coordinators go on and get head coaching jobs.”

Huard expects that Pete Carroll, who had Fisch as his quarterbacks coach in his debut season with the Seahawks in 2010, will be involved with the program.

“Pete will be invested. Pete will care. He will be around that program, and I don’t even joke about it. As far as fundraising goes and events to speak at and things that alumni are going to want to be a part of – football fans in Seattle are gonna want to hear Pete Carroll. So they will certainly – I hate the word ‘leverage’ because that sounds like ‘use’ – but they will certainly have Pete around as much as Pete wants to be around. And with his son that he’s super proud of (on the coaching staff), he’s going to be around.”

Brennan Carroll, son of Pete, named UW Huskies OC under Jedd Fisch

Fisch was known to bring famous coaches around his program at Arizona, including Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick, who had Fisch as Patriots QB coach in 2020. Huard thinks Bill Belichick will also find his way to Huskies games and/or practices with Steve Belichick, who was the defensive playcaller since 2020 for New England, moving on to his first football job where his father won’t be his boss.

“I don’t know if Bill will make the flight out to Seattle quite as much, but don’t think Bill Belichick’s not going to be involved in his son’s career, too,” Huard said. “Steve Belichick’s been under-billed the last few years. (The Patriots’) defense was pretty darn good.”

The combination of a Carroll and a Belichick for the UW Huskies could help Fisch accomplish something he’s looking to do in short order on Montlake.

“I mean, you want to talk about ‘sell,’ college football’s about selling,” Huard said. “Jedd Fisch said that we’re going to put together – ‘my charge’ – to put together on paper the best class in the history of the University of Washington (for) 2025. Adding Belichick’s name to it… I think that’s a tremendous hire. So yeah, both sons obviously are there, don’t think that both dads are not going to be involved to some degree and invested in seeing the success of their boys.”

Brock Huard answers three football questions in Blue 88, a daily segment at 7:45 a.m. during Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. Listen to Monday’s edition in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

