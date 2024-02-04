No. 20 Utah women take over in fourth to beat WSU 73-61

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Alissa Pili scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 20 Utah took over in the fourth quarter to beat WSU 73-61 on Sunday.

Utah Utes 73, WSU Cougars 61: Box score

Isabel Palmer had two baskets and Jenna Johnson sank a 3-pointer in a 9-2 run to begin the fourth quarter as the Utes (17-6, 7-4 Pac-12 Conference) pushed their advantage to 64-54 and never looked back.

Pili sank 6 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer for Utah, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Palmer finished with 14 points off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting with two 3-pointers. Johnson and Kennady McQueen both buried three shots from beyond the arc, scoring 13 apiece. Johnson added eight rebounds and three assists, while McQueen had four boards and four assists. Ines Vieira hit two of the Utes’ 13 3-pointers and scored 10.

Five Utes score double-figures on the road to lift No. 20 Utah over WSU 🙌 Highlights ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/j9VjIGNZX7 — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 4, 2024

Bella Murekatete and Eleonora Villa had 15 points apiece to lead the Cougars (15-8, 4-6). Murekatete grabbed the 900th rebound of her career to move to the top of the WSU all-time list. She passed Kate Benz (2003-07). Villa was 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tara Wallack totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double this season.

Vieira had six points in the first quarter to help Utah take an 18-14 lead.

Pili had four points in a 9-0 run and the Utes upped their advantage to 29-16 with 5:25 left in the second quarter. Wallack hit two 3-pointers, Villa sank a 3-pointer and two free throws and Aster Tuhina buried a 3 at the buzzer as Washington State used an 18-5 run to knot the score at 34 at halftime.

Johnson, McQueen and Maty Wilke all scored five and Utah took a 55-52 lead into the final quarter.

Utah returns home to host No. 18 Oregon State on Friday. WSU, in the midst of a four-game homestand, plays California on Friday.

WSU star Charlisse Leger-Walker out for season with ACL injury