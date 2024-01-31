After three weeks, the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly made a hire: Mike Macdonald, the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens, will be Seattle’s new head coach as reported first by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 36-year-old Macdonald will now be the youngest head coach in the NFL, and he succeeds Pete Carroll, who at 72 years old was the oldest coach in the NFL last year.

With Macdonald set to take over the Seahawks, there are plenty of questions about what’s next for the team, including the makeup of the roster.

The Ravens have plenty of players set to hit free agency in March. Could any potentially follow Macdonald to Seattle from Baltimore?

Here’s a full list of the Ravens who are about to hit unrestricted free agency:

• Linebacker Patrick Queen

• Defensive tackle Justin Madubuike

• Guard Kevin Zeitler

• Guard John Simpson

• Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

• Running back Gus Edwards

• Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney

• Cornerback Ronald Darby

• Safety Geno Stone

• Edge rusher Kyle Van Noy

• Receiver Nelson Agholor

• Receiver/returner Devin Duvernay

• Linebacker Malik Harrison

• Quarterback Tyler Huntley

• Defensive end Brent Urban

• Cornerback Arthur Maulet

• Running back J.K. Dobbins

• Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin

• Center Sam Mustipher

• Quarterback Josh Johnson

• Cornerback Daryl Worley

• Receiver Laquan Treadwell

• Linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips

• Long snapper Tyler Ott

Notable defenders

Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike both had breakout seasons that earned them each Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Queen, a 24 year old who was a 2020 first-round pick, had 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss as a key part of Baltimore’s defense. The Ravens selected Queen one pick after the Seahawks drafted inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Madubuike, 26, had 13 sacks, 12 tackles and 33 quarterback hits as an interior rusher. He was a third-round pick in 2020.

Jadeveon Clowney, 30, played for the Seahawks in 2019 and is also a pending free agent. Clowney tied his career-high with 9.5 sacks under Macdonald last year, and he also had nine tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits.

Kyle Van Noy, 32, also stood out as an edge rusher for Macdonald, tallying nine sacks, nine tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits.

On the back end of Baltimore’s defense, Stone is a ball-hawking safety who will hit the market after a big year. Stone is 26 and picked off seven passes in 2023, including one against the Seahawks.

Malik Harrison, a 25-year-old inside linebacker, could be a sleeper to watch. He started eight games for Baltimore, and Seattle’s top three inside linebackers from 2023 are all pending free agents as well.

Wyman: Four free-agent linebackers Seahawks should consider signing

Notable offensive players

The Seahawks’ interior offensive line could change from 2023 to 2024 as guards Damien Lewis and Phil Haynes and center Evan Brown are all set to hit free agency.

Both the Ravens’ starting guards are also hitting the market, and Baltimore’s offensive line was one of the best in the NFL last year.

Left guard John Simpson, 26, started every game for Baltimore this year. On the other side, Kevin Zeitler, 33, is also set to hit the open market. He was a Pro Bowler this year.

Simpson was a fourth-round pick of the Ravens in 2020 while Zeitler has been a longtime NFL guard, entering the league in 2012 as a first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Seahawks likely don’t need much receiver help with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba all set to return, but the Ravens have a trio of receivers also hitting free agency.

The biggest name there is Odell Beckham Jr. The 31 year old is a former first-round pick who had 565 yards and three touchdowns last year. Fellow first-round pick Nelson Agholor, 30, had 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Devin Duvernay, 26, had less of a role in Baltimore’s offense in 2023 than he had in years past, but he is a two-time Pro Bowler because of his return prowess. Duvernay has two kick returns for touchdowns in his four-year career, and he averages nearly 13 yards per punt return, too.

Seattle has a young tandem at running back in Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, but two of Baltimore’s running backs are pending free agents.

Gus Edwards, 28, had 810 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, and J.K. Dobbins, 25, is also set to hit free agency. He’s struggled with injuries, missing all of 2021, nine games in 2022 and all but one game in 2023. His rookie year in 2020 was a success, though, rushing for 805 yards and nine touchdowns.

