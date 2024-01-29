All signs are pointing to the Seattle Seahawks landing on a decision for their next head coach early this week.

Nothing is stopping Seattle Seahawks from naming coach now

Multiple NFL insiders have reported in the past day about interviews that the Seahawks are set to conduct with a pair of highly-regarded assistant coaches whose teams were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Here’s a quick look at what we know.

• The Seahawks are scheduled to meet with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Monday night, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. Seattle conducted a first interview with Johnson after requesting to talk to him two weeks ago.

• Next up for Seattle will be its first interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks were unable to speak with Macdonald after missing a deadline for first interviews with assistant coaches from other teams, meaning Seattle then had to wait until Baltimore’s season ended to talk to him.

Breer reported that Macdonald is set to talk to the Seahawks on Tuesday, and ESPN’s Dan Graziano followed up that Macdonald will meet Seahawks general manager John Schneider and team leadership Tuesday morning.

Why the wait for another day? The Washington Commanders, the only other team left without a coach for 2024, are set to meet Macdonald on Monday night, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Macdonald will talk with Commanders’ owner Josh Harris, general manager Adam Peters and other Washington leadership, wrote Schefter.

Seattle Seahawks coach search

