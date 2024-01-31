Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seattle Seahawks hire Mike Macdonald as new head coach

Jan 31, 2024, 10:17 AM | Updated: 4:42 pm

Seattle Seahawks coach search Mike Macdonald...

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during his time as Ravens DC in 2023. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

(Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Editor of SeattleSports.com

After a nearly three-week search, the Seattle Seahawks have found their next head coach: Mike Macdonald, who has been defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens the past two seasons.

Huard: Seattle Seahawks seemed ‘enamored’ with Mike Macdonald

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that the Seahawks and Macdonald are finalizing a deal to make him the team’s next head coach. The contract will be for six years, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Seahawks officially announced they have hired Macdonald late Wednesday afternoon.

The Seahawks now go from the NFL’s oldest head coach in Pete Carroll, who is 72 years old, to the youngest in Macdonald, who is 36 years old.

The Baltimore defense led by Macdonald helped the Ravens earn the top seed in the AFC to the playoffs this season, as Baltimore became the first team in NFL history to lead the league in points allowed per game (16.5), sacks (60) and takeaways (31) in the same year.

Macdonald has been DC for each of the past two years under Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. He spent 2021 as the DC at the University of Michigan under the other famous Harbaugh brother, Jim. Prior to that, Macdonald was with the Ravens from 2014-20 serving as linebackers coach (2018-20), defensive backs coach (2017), defensive assistant (2015-16) and defensive coaching intern (2014). Macdonald graduated from Georgia, which is where he started his coaching career from 2011-13.

The Seahawks had to be patient in getting Macdonald. Because of the timing of when Seattle removed Carroll from the position after 14 seasons on Jan. 10, they were not able to hold an initial interview with Macdonald before the Ravens began the playoffs. Due to NFL rules, the Seahawks then had to wait until the Ravens season ended to talk to Macdonald, which didn’t happen until Baltimore lost 17-10 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

Which Ravens free agents could join Mike Macdonald with Seahawks?

Macdonald was the last name the Seahawks were reported to have interest in to talk to Seattle about its head coach vacancy, with the first interview reportedly taking place Tuesday, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. Macdonald was then in Seattle for a second interview on Tuesday morning, as first reported by Pelissero.

Macdonald inherits a Seahawks team that is coming off back-to-back 9-8 seasons and has missed the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. The Seahawks face big questions at quarterback with Geno Smith’s contract a big point of discussion. He also takes over a Seattle defense that has been among the league’s worst over the last few years. That side of the ball has particularly struggled to stop the run over the last two seasons.

And then there’s the fact that he has a tough act to follow. Carroll has a case to be called the best coach in Seattle sports history after going 227-137-1 over 14 years, guiding the Seahawks to 10 playoff appearances, five NFC West crowns and the franchise’s lone Super Bowl title.

Seattle Sports’ Brandon Gustafson contributed to this post.

More on Seattle Seahawks and Mike Macdonald

• Why ESPN’s Mina Kimes wanted Seahawks to hire Mike Macdonald
Macdonald’s defense has dominated Seattle Seahawks’ rivals
• What former Hawks LB K.J. Wright likes about Macdonald
Does Mike Macdonald have the personality to be Seahawks coach?
• Video: Instant reaction – Seattle Seahawks to hire Mike Macdonald as coach
• Video: Ross Tucker on what makes Mike Macdonald so impressive
• Rost says Macdonald is most intriguing name in Hawks coach search
• Seattle Seahawks Coach Search: Bump calls Mike Macdonald the ‘fun’ pick

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald...

Adam Lewis

Why ESPN’s Mina Kimes wanted Seahawks to hire Mike Macdonald

Mina Kimes lobbied for Mike Macdonald to be hired as Seattle Seahawks coach last week on ESPN's NFL Live, so Bump and Stacy talked to her after he got the job.

5 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens 49ers Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks coach...

Brandon Gustafson

Mike Macdonald’s defense has dominated Seattle Seahawks’ rivals

The Ravens went 4-0 against the NFC West with new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald running the defense.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Justin Madubuike Mike Macdonald free agency...

Brandon Gustafson

Which Ravens free agents could join Mike Macdonald with Seahawks?

There are plenty of intriguing Ravens players set to hit free agency that could potentially join Mike Macdonald with the Seattle Seahawks.

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald coach...

Brandon Gustafson

What K.J. Wright likes about new Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald

K.J. Wright dove into why he's a fan of new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald during his weekly Seattle Sports show.

8 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald Baltimore Ravens DC...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Huard: Seattle Seahawks seemed ‘enamored’ with Mike Macdonald

"I think they were enamored with him all the way through this process," Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks and their new coach, Mike Macdonald.

9 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald...

Brandon Gustafson

Reports: Seahawks coach candidate Macdonald in Seattle for 2nd interview

Will Mike Macdonald be the next Seattle Seahawks coach? He is reportedly meeting with team leadership in Washington state on Wednesday.

11 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks hire Mike Macdonald as new head coach