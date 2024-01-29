Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Eberle has 2 goals and an assist as Kraken beat Blue Jackets 4-2

Jan 28, 2024, 9:33 PM | Updated: 9:34 pm

Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle...

Jordan Eberle scores a goal for the Seattle Kraken against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

BY MARK MOSCHETTI


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had two goals and an assist in a three-goal first period as the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night.

Seattle Kraken 4, Columbus Blue Jackets 2: Box score

Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, Brandon Tanev also scored, and Oliver Bjorkstrand had two assists as Seattle extended its point streak to three games (2-0-1). Joey Daccord stopped 30 shots.

Yegor Chinakhov scored twice in the third period for Columbus, and Daniil Tarasov had 23 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost seven of their last nine games (2-5-2).

With Columbus’ Dmitri Voronkov off for holding, Bjorkstrand fired a hard shot from just beyond the top of the right circle. Eberle got just enough stick on it in front of the net to deflect it past Tarasov to open the scoring with 7:20 left in the first period.

McCann made it 2-0 with just under 4 minutes remaining in the period, breaking up the left side for a pass from Eberle and a shot from the middle of the left circle.

Eberle needed just 14 seconds of the Kraken’s second power-play opportunity to make it 3-0. McCann took a hard shot from the left circle, which Tarasov saved, but was unable to grab onto. With the puck loose in the crease, Eberle came in from Tarasov’s right and swept it into the far side with 2:02 left in the first.

Bjorkstrand got his second assist on the play, increasing his team-leading points total to 40.

Chinakhov got the Blue Jackets on the scoreboard with a backhander at 7:12 of the third period. He then pulled them within one on a breakaway with 4:02 remaining.

Tanev clinched it for the Kraken with an empty-netter with 13 seconds left.

Friday: Buchnevich, Blues rally for 4-3 OT win over Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken...

Tim Booth

Buchnevich scores twice, Blues rally for 4-3 OT win over Kraken

Pavel Buchnevich scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the St. Louis Blues got a 4-3 win over the Seattle Kraken.

2 days ago

Seattle Kraken Tomas Tatar...

Tim Booth

Tatar, Daccord lead Kraken over Chicago 6-2 to snap 4-game skid

Tomas Tatar had two goals in the third period, Joey Daccord made 34 saves and the Seattle Kraken handed Chicago its 18th straight road loss.

4 days ago

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Auston Matthews...

Tim Booth

Seattle Kraken fall to Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 for 4th straight loss

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 38th goal in the first period, Ilya Samsonov got his first win since early December, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Sunday night.

7 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Oilers beat Kraken 4-2 to extend winning streak to 12 games

Warren Foegele had two goaland the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

10 days ago

Seattle Kraken Chris Driedger Rangers...

Allan Kreda

Wheeler, Kakko lead NY Rangers to 5-2 win over Seattle Kraken

Blake Wheeler had two goals, Kaapo Kakko scored in his second game back from a long injury absence and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.

12 days ago

Seattle Kraken Penguins Crosby...

Will Graves

Kraken’s 9-game win streak snapped in 3-0 loss to Penguins

Tristan Jarry turned aside all 22 shots he faced for his fifth shutout of the season as Pittsburgh handed the Seattle Kraken their first loss since Dec. 18.

13 days ago

Eberle has 2 goals and an assist as Kraken beat Blue Jackets 4-2