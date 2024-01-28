Close
UW HUSKIES

Brooks, Mulcahy lead UW Huskies to 98-73 win over Utah

Jan 27, 2024, 9:28 PM

UW Huskies Cal...

UW Huskies forward Keion Brooks hugs guard Noah Williams after after an overtime win over Cal. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points, Paul Mulcahy added a season-high 18 on 7-of-9 shooting and the UW Huskies beat Utah 98-73 Saturday night.

UW HUskies 98, Utah 73: Box Score

Moses Wood scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Sahvir Wheeler finished with 12 points, 10 assists, three steals and no turnovers for Washington (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12). Wood made 6 of 10 from the field, 4 of 8 from behind the arc.

Wood hit a 3-pointer to give Washington the lead for good with 17:45 left in the first half and Mulcahy made another from behind the arc about three minutes later to cap a 12-1 run that made it 16-5. Braxton Meah threw down three dunks in 2 1/2-minute span, the last of which gave the Huskies a 15-point lead with 9:23 remaining before halftime.

Five different Utah players scored in a 10-2 run that trimmed the deficit to 37-30 about six minutes later but Meah answered with a dunk before Mulcahy made a layup, stole a pass that led to a Wheeler layup and then hit a 3-pointer that gave Washington a 16-point halftime lead.

The Huskies scored 11 of the first 12 second-half points to make it 57-31 with 17:37 remaining.

Deivon Smith led Utah (14-7, 5-5) with 20 points, Ben Carlson scored 13 and Cole Bajema 10.

Washington shot 57% (39 of 68) from the field, hit 11 of 24 (46%) from 3-point range and committed just nine turnovers. The Huskies finished with seven steals and scored 23 points off 14 Utah turnovers.

Washington took its biggest lead of the game when Anthony Holland hit a 3-pointer that made it 98-62 before the Utes closed on an 11-0 run over the final 1:22. The 25-point margin of victory is the largest by either team in the all-time series, which Utah leads 20-16.

Utah is off until the Utes play host to Colorado next Saturday. Washington plays the last of three straight home games next Saturday against in-state rival Washington State.

