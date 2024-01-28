Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WSU

Surging WSU Cougars top Colorado 78-69 in Pac-12 action

Jan 27, 2024, 5:11 PM

WSU...

Jabe Mullins, Isaiah Watts and WSU Cougars teammates celebrate a win over Arizona. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells and Isaac Jones each recorded double-doubles and WSU withstood repeated Colorado runs and beat the Buffaloes 78-69 to end Colorado’s four-game win streak on Saturday.

WSU 78, Colorado 69: Box Score

WSU now has won five of six and sit just a half-game removed from atop the Pac-12.

Wells scored 17 points and pulled 10 rebounds, Jones scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Myles Rice scored 17 points and Andrej Jakimovski barely missed a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds for Washington State (15-6, 6-4).

KJ Simpson scored a game-high 25 points on 7-for-11 shooting, Tristan da Silva scored 16 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. and reserve Julian Hammond III each scored 10 for Colorado (15-6, 6-4).

Lampkin’s layup with 1:33 left brought Colorado to within 67-64 before Rice sealed it with consecutive layups in a 25-second span. Washington State led 36-30 at halftime and extended its lead to 59-46 when Isaiah Watts made a 3-pointer with 8:46 remaining.

Prior to Wednesday’s win over Washington, Colorado had lost 13 of 15 true road games going back to the start of the 2022-23 season. Now in its 13th and final season in the Pac-12, Colorado has only swept three times on the road in 48 prior conference road trips.

The Cougars entered holding the opposition to 40.2% shooting, tops in the Pac-12 and 40th overall at the Division I level. WSU held the Buffs to 22-for-57 shooting (38.6%).

Colorado will continue its three-game road trip on Feb. 3 when it faces Utah.

The Cougars start the first of their three-game road trip against Washington on Feb. 3.

More on the WSU Cougars

WSU

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

The Associated Press

Isaac Jones has double-double, balanced WSU beats Utah 79-57

Isaac Jones scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, all five starters reached double-figures in scoring and the WSU Cougars pulled away from Utah in the second half for a 79-57 victory.

3 days ago

WSU...

Josh Wright

WSU Cougars upset No. 8 Arizona 73-70 led by Jones’ 24 points

Isaac Jones had 24 points and 13 rebounds and the WSU Cougars upset No. 8 Arizona 73-70 in Pullman on Saturday.

14 days ago

WSU Cougars Andrej Jakimovski...

The Associated Press

WSU surges in second half to beat Oregon State 65-58

Oscar Cluff scored 20 points off the bench, Andrej Jakimovski had all 15 of his points in the second half and the WSU Cougars defeated Oregon State 65-58.

23 days ago

WSU Cameron Ward...

The Associated Press

WSU QB Cameron Ward to enter NFL Draft rather than transfer

Former WSU Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward has declared for the NFL draft rather than playing one more season of college football.

25 days ago

WSU Colorado KJ Simpson...

The Associated Press

KJ Simpson scores 34, Colorado fends off WSU Cougars 74-67

KJ Simpson scored a career-high 34 points, sinking 13 of 14 in a Colorado parade to the foul line and the Buffaloes held off the WSU Cougars 74-67 on Sunday.

27 days ago

WSU Cougars Kyle Smith...

The Associated Press

Madsen scores 20, Utah beats WSU 80-58 in final Pac-12 opener

Gabe Madsen scored all 20 of his points in the second half and Utah rallied to beat the WSU Cougars 80-58 in a Pac-12 opener.

29 days ago

Surging WSU Cougars top Colorado 78-69 in Pac-12 action