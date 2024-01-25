Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE KRAKEN

Tatar, Daccord lead Kraken over Chicago 6-2 to snap 4-game skid

Jan 24, 2024, 10:15 PM

Seattle Kraken Tomas Tatar...

Tomas Tatar of the Seattle Kraken celebrates a goal against Chicago on Jan. 24, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored his 19th goal of the season early in the first period, Joey Daccord made 34 saves and the Seattle Kraken handed Chicago its 18th straight road loss with a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Seattle Kraken 6, Chicago Blackhawks 2: Box score

Seattle snapped its four-game losing streak and added to Chicago’s misery away from home. The 18 straight road losses are tied for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NHL history, along with Pittsburgh (1982-83), Quebec (1989-90) and San Jose (1992-93).

Daccord was a big reason as he continued his stretch of stellar play in goal. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 14 of his last 17 starts. He robbed Jason Dickinson with a glove save on a Chicago power play in the first period, but he saved his best stops for the third period.

Daccord stymied former teammate Ryan Donato on a breakaway, which led to a breakaway for Seattle that Tomas Tatar finished for his fifth goal and a 5-2 Seattle lead.

Daccord denied MacKenzie Entwistle with a stick save a couple of minutes later.

Tatar scored twice in the third period, adding a second goal with 3:38 remaining. Five Seattle players scored goals and 12 skaters had at least one point as the Kraken picked up an important two points going into the final stretch of games prior to the All-Star break.

Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle both had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves for Chicago.

Joey Anderson scored late in the first period for Chicago, redirecting Seth Jones’ shot from the blue line past Daccord. Nick Foligno had a power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his ninth goal of the season and pulled Chicago to 4-2.

McCann’s goal came 4:34 into the first period and Jaden Schwartz made it 2-0 less than three minutes later with his 10th goal redirecting Andre Burakovsky’s shot.

Alex Wennberg was credited with his eighth goal 15 seconds into the second period as the last Seattle player to touch the puck, although the goal was the result of Jones’ pass deflecting off teammate Alex Vlasic and into the Chicago net.

Brandon Tanev added his first goal since Dec. 20 late in the second period off a cross-ice pass from Brian Dumoulin.

UP NEXT

Chicago Blackhawks: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken: Host St. Louis on Friday night.

Last time: Seattle Kraken fall to Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 for fourth straight loss

Seattle Kraken

Seattle Kraken Joey Daccord Auston Matthews...

Tim Booth

Seattle Kraken fall to Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 for 4th straight loss

Auston Matthews scored his league-leading 38th goal in the first period, Ilya Samsonov got his first win since early December, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 on Sunday night.

3 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

The Associated Press

Oilers beat Kraken 4-2 to extend winning streak to 12 games

Warren Foegele had two goaland the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 to extend their winning streak to 12 games.

6 days ago

Seattle Kraken Chris Driedger Rangers...

Allan Kreda

Wheeler, Kakko lead NY Rangers to 5-2 win over Seattle Kraken

Blake Wheeler had two goals, Kaapo Kakko scored in his second game back from a long injury absence and the New York Rangers beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2.

8 days ago

Seattle Kraken Penguins Crosby...

Will Graves

Kraken’s 9-game win streak snapped in 3-0 loss to Penguins

Tristan Jarry turned aside all 22 shots he faced for his fifth shutout of the season as Pittsburgh handed the Seattle Kraken their first loss since Dec. 18.

9 days ago

Seattle Kraken...

Mitch Stacy

Kraken beat Blue Jackets 7-4 for team record 9th straight win

Jared McCann had two goals and an assist, Joey Daccord made 32 saves and the Seattle Kraken pushed their win streak to the longest in franchise history.

11 days ago

Seattle Kraken Brandon Tanev...

Stephen Whyno

8 Straight: Red-hot Kraken beat Caps 4-1, tie team win streak record

Joey Daccord made 25 saves, and the Seattle Kraken won their eighth consecutive game to tie the franchise record by beating Washington 4-1 on Thursday night.

13 days ago

Tatar, Daccord lead Kraken over Chicago 6-2 to snap 4-game skid