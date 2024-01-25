SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored his 19th goal of the season early in the first period, Joey Daccord made 34 saves and the Seattle Kraken handed Chicago its 18th straight road loss with a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Seattle snapped its four-game losing streak and added to Chicago’s misery away from home. The 18 straight road losses are tied for the fourth-longest single-season streak in NHL history, along with Pittsburgh (1982-83), Quebec (1989-90) and San Jose (1992-93).

Daccord was a big reason as he continued his stretch of stellar play in goal. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 14 of his last 17 starts. He robbed Jason Dickinson with a glove save on a Chicago power play in the first period, but he saved his best stops for the third period.

Daccord stymied former teammate Ryan Donato on a breakaway, which led to a breakaway for Seattle that Tomas Tatar finished for his fifth goal and a 5-2 Seattle lead.

Daccord denied MacKenzie Entwistle with a stick save a couple of minutes later.

Tatar scored twice in the third period, adding a second goal with 3:38 remaining. Five Seattle players scored goals and 12 skaters had at least one point as the Kraken picked up an important two points going into the final stretch of games prior to the All-Star break.

Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle both had two assists.

Arvid Soderblom made 23 saves for Chicago.

Joey Anderson scored late in the first period for Chicago, redirecting Seth Jones’ shot from the blue line past Daccord. Nick Foligno had a power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his ninth goal of the season and pulled Chicago to 4-2.

McCann’s goal came 4:34 into the first period and Jaden Schwartz made it 2-0 less than three minutes later with his 10th goal redirecting Andre Burakovsky’s shot.

Alex Wennberg was credited with his eighth goal 15 seconds into the second period as the last Seattle player to touch the puck, although the goal was the result of Jones’ pass deflecting off teammate Alex Vlasic and into the Chicago net.

Brandon Tanev added his first goal since Dec. 20 late in the second period off a cross-ice pass from Brian Dumoulin.

UP NEXT

Chicago Blackhawks: At Edmonton on Thursday night.

Seattle Kraken: Host St. Louis on Friday night.

