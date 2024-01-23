It sounds like Pete Carroll is aiming to coach another NFL team

It appears that Pete Carroll doesn’t think he’s done coaching in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Talk, Carroll has been interested in the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach vacancy.

Carroll was removed after 14 seasons as Seattle Seahawks head coach on Jan. 10, just days after the team finished the 2023 season with a 9-8 record to fall short of the playoffs for the second time in three years. That immediately led to questions of whether he would try to find a new coaching job or retire altogether.

It appears the answer is the former.

Pro Football Talk mentioned Tuesday morning that the outlet had “heard” Carroll “is making a push” to become the new Chargers coach. That was posted as a reply on social media to an article detailing that University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers are in “striking distance” on a deal, as reported by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The Harbaugh part of it all is another interesting wrinkle, as Carroll and Harbaugh have long been rivals. They coached against each other when Carroll was at USC and Harbaugh was head coach at Stanford, and it spilled into the NFL when Carroll’s Seahawks and Harbaugh’s 49ers battled in the NFC West.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the Carroll rumors is where they started: with hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg. On a roundtable discussion to promote his new movie “The Underdoggs,” Snoop Dogg relayed some inside information from Carroll. The two are friends going back to Carroll’s days at USC, where celebrities have been known to hang around the football team.

“Pete Carroll — I called him the minute they fired him, because that’s my friend,” he said, per Awful Announcing. “His spirits were up high and he was looking forward to another team calling him.”

Added Snoop: “He wanted to go to the Chargers. That’s what he wanted. But I don’t know if they want him.”

Carroll shared details of his final meetings with Seahawks ownership earlier this month on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, and he made it clear he had still wanted to coach the Seahawks before the change was made.

“I see it one way and I think I’ve got a way to fix it, and I’m not going to kind of halfway fix it. I’m trying to fix it so it’s perfect,” Carroll said. “So I’ve got real precise and specific thoughts, and they may not see it that way. They may not agree with it, they may not see that that’s the right answer, or that’s not the answer that makes them feel good. The difficult part is if it’s really hard because they’re not football people. They’re not coaches. So to get to the real details of it, it’s really difficult for other people.”

