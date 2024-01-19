Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Oilers beat Kraken 4-2 to extend winning streak to 12 games

Jan 18, 2024, 9:37 PM

Seattle Kraken...

Warren Foegele of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a goal on April 25, 2023. (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

(Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Warren Foegele had two goals, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to a franchise-record 12 games.

Edmonton Oilers 4, Seattle Kraken 2: Stats

Zach Hyman also scored for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots. The Oilers have gone 20-3-0 in their last 23 games to improve to 25-15-1. They tied the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team set by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens.

Eeli Tolvanen and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. The Kraken lost their third in a row during the tail end of a six-game trip after a nine-game winning streak.

Seattle started the scoring midway through the opening period when Oliver Bjorkstrand sprang Tolvanen with a long breakaway pass. The Finnish forward beat Stuart Skinner high to the glove side for his 12th of the season.

The Kraken went up 2-0 a few minutes later when McCann picked the top corner for his 18th after a giveaway by Evander Kane.

Edmonton scored 37 seconds into the second. A big rebound on Draisaitl’s shot fell to Foegele and he scored his eighth before goalie Joey Daccord could get across.

The Oilers drew even on the power play 4:38 into the second when Draisaitl banked in his 22nd of the season off Daccord. Draisaitl has 10 goal in his last 13 games.

Edmonton added a third goal in a seven-minute span when a backhand pass from Draisaitl sent Foegele in all alone.

The Oilers put the game away with 2:38 remaining while Yanni Gourde served a five-minute major for charging. Connor McDavid sent a pretty backhand across the crease to give Hyman an easy power play tap-in for his 27th of the season. The assist extended McDavid’s points streak to 12 games.

Edmonton tied its franchise record with 10 consecutive games allowing two or fewer goals.

UP NEXT

Seattle Kraken: Host Toronto on Sunday night.

Edmonton Oilers: At Calgary on Saturday night.

