Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Bona scores 22, UCLA wins 9th straight against UW Huskies 73-61

Jan 14, 2024, 6:18 PM | Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 11:04 am

UCLA UW Huskies Adem Bona...

Adem Bona of UCLA reacts during a game on Dec. 9, 2023. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

(Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona scored 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Lazar Stefanovic added 15 points and seven rebounds and UCLA beat the UW Huskies 73-61 Sunday for its ninth win in a row against Washington.

UCLA 73, UW Huskies 61: Box score

UCLA (7-10, 2-4) snapped a four-game skid and won for just the second time in 10 games.

Berke Buyuktuncel hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-0 run and Bona followed with a jumper that gave UCLA the lead for good with 13:44 left in the first half. Andrews made two free throws, Bona threw down a dunk and Ilane Buyuktuncel scored inside to cap the spurt and make it 14-7 with 11:31 left in the first half.

Sahvir Wheeler sandwiched two layups around another dunk by Bona before Jan Vide hit a 3, Kenneth Nwuba followed with a dunk and Stefanovic added another 3-pointer to stretch UCLA’s lead to 13 points about five minutes later.

Moses Wood hit a 3-pointer and then made two free throws before Keion Brooks Jr. added a pair of free throws to cut Washington’s deficit to 39-24 with 16 minutes to play. Will McClendon answered with a 3 and Bona scored in the paint before his dunk pushed the lead back into double figures less than a minutes later and the Huskies got no closer.

Wheeler led Washington (10-7, 2-4 Pac-12) with a career-high tying 27 points, Brooks added 12 and Wood 10. The Huskies, who had won back-to-back games, have lost four of their last six games.

Sebastian Mack, who picked up two personal fouls in the game’s first 2 1/2 minutes, scored all of his 10 points in the second half for UCLA. Dylan Andrews had just seven points on 1-of-6 shooting, 0 for 4 from 3-point range, but had a career-high eight assists.

The Bruins forced 19 Washington turnovers and outscored the Huskies 26-11 in points off turnovers. UCLA made 25 of 50 from the field and improved to 3-0 this season when shooting at least 50%.

Washington plays the second of three straight road games Thursday at California. UCLA kicks off a three-game road trip at Arizona State on Wednesday.

What to know about new UW Huskies football coach Jedd Fisch

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch...

Brent Stecker

Hasselbeck, Huard share thoughts on UW Huskies coach Jedd Fisch

Matt Hasselbeck, who spent a year with new UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch as his QB coach with the Seahawks, joined Brock and Salk on Monday.

5 hours ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Brock Huard breaks down UW Huskies’ hire of Jedd Fisch

FOX college football analyst and former UW Huskies quarterback Brock Huard shares his insight on Washington's new head football coach, Jedd Fisch.

7 hours ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Brandon Gustafson

What to know about new UW Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch

The UW Huskies have their next head coach in Jedd Fisch, who comes to Washington after spending three years at Arizona.

1 day ago

UW Huskies Jedd Fisch...

Brent Stecker

UW Huskies hire Arizona’s Jedd Fisch as head coach

Arizona's Jedd Fisch, who led the Wildcats to a No. 11 finish in the AP poll, is the new UW Huskies head football coach.

1 day ago

UW Huskies coach Ryan Grubb...

Brent Stecker

OC Ryan Grubb says he won’t be UW Huskies coach – but ‘wanted to be’

Ryan Grubb, one of the more popular names to come up as a candidate to replace Kalen DeBoer as UW Huskies coach, is not in the race.

1 day ago

Pete Carroll Seattle Seahawks...

Brandon Gustafson

Will Pete Carroll coach again? What he said

Former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed whether he will coach again on Seattle Sports. Details plus Brock Huard on if Carroll would make sense for the UW Huskies.

2 days ago

Bona scores 22, UCLA wins 9th straight against UW Huskies 73-61