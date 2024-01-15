The 89th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards – Vote Now!

It’s time to vote for the top athletes and sports stories of 2023! The 89th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards, a Seattle Sports Commission production, is happening February 15th.

January 15th – 22nd you can help choose the men’s and women’s sports stars of the year from a knockout roster representing the best in Washington Sports. The winners will be announced live on February 15th at the awards show.

Taking place at the Westin in Downtown Seattle, KJ Wright will be your event host alongside a lineup of Seattle all-stars and inspirational figures. Showcasing the athletes, coaches, and community members behind the most memorable sports stories, the Sports Star of the Year Awards is Washington’s biggest night out for sports. Reserve your table and individual tickets at SeattleSports.org. Join us for a red-carpet night out where we reflect on the greatest moments in Washington sports and watch history unfold with some of the best in the industry.

