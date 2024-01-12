The No. 2 UW Huskies are losing a ton of players to the NFL Draft this year, and they’re also reportedly going to lose their head coach.

Brock Huard’s insight on DeBoer leaving, what UW Huskies must do next

According to ESPN, Kalen DeBoer is in talks with Alabama to take over as head coach after the retirement of Hall of Fame coach Nick Saban. DeBoer has been at Washington the past two seasons, both of which were very successful.

According to ESPN Pete Thamel on Friday morning, DeBoer was “on the cusp of getting the Alabama job” and that “finality (is) expected soon.” Thamel reported that Washington made a “strong push” to keep DeBoer and offered him an extension that would have made him one of the 10 highest-paid coaches in the nation.

Thamel reported that DeBoer has told UW he is leaving, and his ESPN colleague Adam Rittenberg reported that DeBoer had told his staff and players he will be going to Alabama.

DeBoer, 49, took over as head coach of the UW Huskies in November 2021 to replace Jimmy Lake, who Washington had fired in the midst of a 4-8 season, his second as coach.

DeBoer quickly turned things around, bringing quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to UW and going 11-2 in 2022. DeBoer and company followed that up with a 12-0 regular season, a Pac-12 Championship victory, a Sugar Bowl win over Texas, and a National Championship game appearance against Michigan as part of a 14-1 season in 2023. DeBoer leaves Washington having gone a combined 25-3.

Saban, a seven-time national championship coach, retired on Wednesday, the same day it was announced that Pete Carroll would no longer be coaching the Seahawks. That quickly started a rumor mill of who Alabama would hire to succeed arguably the greatest coach in college football history.

After Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, a former Alabama assistant, announced that he would be staying with the Ducks, DeBoer’s name surfaced as one of the favorites to land the job on Thursday. That picked up even more steam when Mike Norvell signed a new contract with Florida State and Steve Sarkisian, another former Saban assistant, announced he’d be staying at Texas.

UW athletic director Troy Dannen told Adam Breneman’s podcast recently that a new contract offer had been on the table for DeBoer to sign for quite some time, but that DeBoer was focused on the team’s playoff run. Dannen, who recently replaced Jen Cohen as Washington AD and did not hire DeBoer, will now have to figure out who the next head coach of the UW Huskies will be. Making things all the more interesting is 2024 will be Washington’s first year in the Big Ten, a move that DeBoer was reportedly a big proponent of.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

More on Kalen DeBoer leaving UW Huskies

• Who could be UW Huskies’ next head coach with DeBoer to Alabama?

• Bruce Feldman’s top candidates for UW Huskies’ head coaching job

Follow @TheBGustafson