Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

UW HUSKIES

Recap: Michigan overpowers UW 34-13 as Harbaugh delivers title

Jan 8, 2024, 8:35 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Thaddeus Dixon #9 of the Washington Huskies and Davon Banks #6 celebrate after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Dyson McCutcheon #21 of the Washington Huskies reacts after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Thaddeus Dixon #9 of the Washington Huskies and Davon Banks #6 celebrate after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a 37-31 loss against the Washington Huskies in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Xavier Worthy #1 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a 37-31 loss against the Washington Huskies in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a 37-31 loss against the Washington Huskies in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Adonai Mitchell #5 of the Texas Longhorns catches a touchdown pass against Elijah Jackson #25 of the Washington Huskies during the fourth quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies and Edefuan Ulofoshio #5 celebrate with the trophy after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with the trophy after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a 37-31 victory against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a first down during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Tuli Letuligasenoa #91 of the Washington Huskies reacts during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies throws a pass during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jaydon Blue #23 of the Texas Longhorns carries the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Lynn Polk #2 of the Washington Huskies catches a pass against Terrance Brooks #8 of the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jordan Whittington #13 of the Texas Longhorns rushes against Edefuan Ulofoshio #5 of the Washington Huskies during the first quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: The Washington Huskies take the field prior to the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Texas Longhorns at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Dillon Johnson #7 of the Washington Huskies rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Washington Huskies looks on during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Bryce Chambers #37 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after recovering a fumble during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Lynn Polk #2 of the Washington Huskies catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Lynn Polk #2 of the Washington Huskies catches a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the first quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Lynn Polk #2 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Tavion Sanders #0 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by Alphonzo Tuputala #11 and Asa Turner #20 of the Washington Huskies after a catch during the second quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies catches a pass against Ryan Watts #6 of the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Ja'Tavion Sanders #0 of the Texas Longhorns is tackled by Alphonzo Tuputala #11 and Asa Turner #20 of the Washington Huskies after a catch during the second quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 and Devin Culp #83 of the Washington Huskies react after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Asa Turner #20 of the Washington Huskies reacts after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jalen McMillan #11 of the Washington Huskies reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Jalen McMillan #11 of the Washington Huskies celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns reacts after a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Grady Gross #95 of the Washington Huskies kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Rome Odunze #1 of the Washington Huskies reacts during the first half against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Michael Penix Jr. #9 of the Washington Huskies looks to pass against the rush of Ethan Burke #91 of the Texas Longhorns during the fourth quarter during the CFP Semifinal Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 01, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BY RALPH D. RUSSO


The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Blake Corum ran for 134 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns as Jim Harbaugh and No. 1 Michigan — undeterred by suspensions and a sign-stealing case that shadowed the program — completed a three-year climb to a national championship by beating the No. 2 UW Huskies 34-13 Monday night in the College Football Playoff title game.

Michigan Wolverines 34, UW Huskies 13: Caple’s Takeaways | Instant Reaction | Stats

The Wolverines (15-0) sealed their first national title since 1997 when Corum, who scored the winning touchdown in overtime to beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl semifinal, blasted in from the 1-yard line with 3:37 left to put Michigan up by 21 and set off another rousing rendition of “The Victors.”

After nine seasons coaching his alma mater and in his third consecutive playoff appearance, Harbaugh delivered the title so many expected when he took over a struggling powerhouse in 2015 — despite missing six regular-season games this season while serving separate suspensions.

And he did it with a team his old coach, Bo Schembechler, would have adored. The Wolverines ran for 303 yards against Washington (14-1), and their defense held Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ prolific passing game to just one touchdown while intercepting the Heisman Trophy runner-up twice.

“There are more than 100 Michigan men who are on this team,” Harbaugh said. “What they’ve done is amazing. They will forever be known as national champions.”

Penix’s remarkable six-year college career ended with maybe his worst performance of the season. Usually unfazed by pressure, Penix’s passes were not nearly as precise against a Michigan defense that took away his signature deep throws.

Penix finished 27 for 51 for 255 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy had a modest game, throwing for 140 yards and running for 31. But it was enough for him to improve to 27-1 as a starter for the Wolverines.

Michigan gave Washington a taste of life in the Big Ten, where the Pac-12 champions are heading next season, and the Huskies were up for the grind for a while.

Analysis: Missed opportunities sink UW Huskies’ offense vs Michigan

Two long touchdown runs by Donovan Edwards and 229 yards rushing in the first quarter put the Wolverines up 17-3 early in the second and conjured up memories of last year’s historic Georgia blowout of TCU.

Washington stabilized and didn’t allow the Wolverines another point in the first half. After the Huskies stopped Michigan on a fourth-and-2 from the UW 38 with 4:46 left in the second quarter, Penix went to work.

He found Jalen McMillan on a fourth-and-goal with 42 seconds left for a 3-yard touchdown. After being on the verge of getting buried by the Wolverines, the Huskies fans sang along to “Who Let the Dogs Out,” happily down 17-10 at half.

Will Johnson’s interception of Penix on the first play of the second half gave Michigan another opportunity to open up a two-touchdown lead, but the Huskies forced another field goal by James Turner to make it 20-10.

Michigan nursed a touchdown lead until halfway through the fourth quarter, when it put together 71-yard drive, capped by Corum’s tackle-breaking 12-yard touchdown that finally gave the Wolverines some room with a 27-13 lead and 7:09 left.

Corum, the engine of ground-and-pound offense and heart and soul of team loaded with fourth-, fifth- and even sixth-year players, missed the CFP last year with a knee injury. He was named offensive player of the national title game in the final four-team College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams next year.

“Michigan, this is for you,” Corum told the Wolverines fans.

Michigan seemed to be steaming toward a third consecutive Big Ten championship and playoff appearance when in October it was revealed the NCAA was investigating the program for potentially breaking rules that prohibit in-person scouting of opponents and using video equipment to attempt decode opponents’ play signals.

The scandal turned Connor Stalions, the low-level Michigan recruiting staffer accused of orchestrating the scheme, into a household name and threatened to derail the Wolverines’ season. The NCAA process will linger well into 2024 and it is unknown what penalties Michigan could face. The Big Ten, though, decided to act more quickly and punished Michigan by suspending Harbaugh for the final three games of the regular season, including matchups with Penn State and rival Ohio State.

Michigan at first said it would fight the penalties in court, but within days backed down and accepted the punishment. The Wolverines were undeterred. With offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore taking Harbaugh’s place, it became Michigan vs. Everybody and nobody could stop the Wolverines.

Harbaugh returned for the postseason, completed the mission and got to celebrate with his father, Jack — himself a former college football coach — as he accepted the trophy.

“Who has it better than us?” Jack Harbaugh asked the fans during the trophy ceremony. They replied with a boisterous: “Nobody!”

Now the question is whether Harbaugh has coached his alma mater for the last time, with the NFL seemingly beckoning the former 49ers coach again.

More: Hold call looms large as UW Huskies fall short in CFP title game

Brock and Damon's Playoff Preview

UW Huskies

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr....

Christian Caple

Caple: Takeaways from Huskies’ CFP title game loss to Michigan

UW Huskies insider Christian Caple shares details from Houston, where Washington fell to Michigan 34-13 in the CFP National Championship.

21 minutes ago

UW Huskies Michigan Michael Penix Jr...

Brandon Gustafson

Analysis: Missed opportunities sink UW Huskies’ offense vs Michigan

The UW Huskies fell short of their championship aspirations, and the offense missed far too many chances to get back into the game.

1 hour ago

UW Huskies Michigan CFP Jalen McMillan...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Instant Reaction: UW Huskies come up short of national title

Seattle Sports' Mike Salk and Bob Stelton weigh in after the UW Huskies' 34-13 loss to Michigan in the CFP National Championship.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies Michigan CFP national championship...

Brent Stecker

Hold call looms large as UW Huskies lose to Michigan in CFP title game

No. 1 Michigan defeated the No. 2 UW Huskies in the CFP National Championship 34-13, but a holding call will be remembered in Seattle.

2 hours ago

UW Huskies Michael Penix Jr...

Kristie Rieken

Final season for Michael Penix Jr. improves NFL Draft stock

UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. was thought to be a mid-round NFL Draft pick had he left school after last season. But his improvement has his draft stock skyrocketing.

10 hours ago

UW Huskies Michigan national championship...

Brandon Gustafson

Can UW Huskies’ defense match up with Michigan’s run game?

While a lot of focus is on the UW Huskies' offense against Michigan's defense, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg says UW has a big task on defense.

10 hours ago

Recap: Michigan overpowers UW 34-13 as Harbaugh delivers title