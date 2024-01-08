The Seattle Seahawks went 9-8 for the second year in a row. Unlike 2022, though, that was not good enough for them to make it back to the playoffs.

Future of Carroll and Geno among 10 biggest Seattle Seahawks offseason storylines

The Hawks ended the year with a 21-20 comeback win in Arizona, but because the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears, Seattle will not be playing next weekend.

So what does the future look like for the Seahawks? FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd is a big fan of what the team has going for them, as he shared with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday.

“I think they have the right coach, the right GM, the right roster,” he said.

But Cowherd thinks if the Seahawks want to be a Super Bowl-caliber team, they do need to improve at a key position.

“I think in this league, go look at who’s going to the playoffs,” he said. “I mean, Miami-Buffalo last night, why did Buffalo win? (Quarterback) Josh Allen. Why is Baltimore the No. 1 seed? (Quarterback Lamar Jackson). I think Pete (Carroll) is the right coach, John (Schneider) is the right GM, I love the roster. The O-line disappointed me this year a little bit, but they’ve got playmakers.”

Geno Smith was solid in his second full season as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback, but his numbers overall took a bit of a dip from his 2022 Pro Bowl campaign. Some of that could be traced back to the offensive line, which was beat up, and Seattle’s lack of a running game.

Cowherd said his belief that the Seahawks could improve at quarterback is “not a knock on Geno.”

“Geno is a starting quarterback in this league,” he said. “But if you want to be great, you’ve got to get great at a position that Vegas says is worth five to eight points a game if you have the right guy.”

Cowherd pointed to Houston, where No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud helped turn a “laughingstock” Texans team to a 10-7 record and AFC South title.

“DeMeco (Ryans) is a great coach, but he could have Davis Mills (starting at quarterback) and that would not be a playoff team,” Cowherd said. “I think the Seahawks are fine, I think they’re one of the few teams that has enough inventory and draft capital and players to move off some, move up and get somebody. It’s not going to be Caleb (Williams), but get somebody. Michael Penix, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix. I’m not a huge J.J. McCarthy fan.

“But Pete knows what he’s doing. The personnel is good, the drafts have been excellent, cap space, they’ve got room there. So I think they’re in great shape. It just, if you gave Seattle Josh Allen tomorrow, (they’re the) best team in the league. I love their players. Again, get the O-line sewed up a little bit. To me, it was really disappointing this year. Other than that, they’re fine.”

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Seattle Seahawks miss playoffs for just 4th time in 14 years under Carroll

• Rost: Seahawks left with a lot of same questions from last year

• Instant Reaction: Seahawks’ season ends despite win in Arizona

• Salk: Seahawks aren’t executing their philosophy due to compromises

• Video: Seahawks Football 101 – How Geno Smith, Michael Penix Jr. are similar

Follow @TheBGustafson