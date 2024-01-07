Brooks in, Reed out for Seahawks’ defense in season finale

The Seattle Seahawks get one key defender back for their regular season finale in Arizona, but another top player on that side of the ball will not be active in Week 18.

Jordyn Brooks, one of Seattle’s best defenders in 2023, is active against the Cardinals. The fourth-year linebacker was questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Having Brooks back is a big deal for the Seahawks as he’s once again posted over 100 tackles on the year, and he also has an interception, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery and a career-high five QB hits this year.

It could also be Brooks’ last regular season game with the Hawks as the 2020 first-round pick is set to hit free agency for the first time. He’s 26 years old.

As for who the Seahawks won’t have on defense in Arizona, that would be defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who returned to Seattle in free agency after spending the last two years in Kansas City and Green Bay.

Reed, 31, has been one of the team’s better pass rushers this year, with his seven sacks ranking second on the Seahawks behind Boye Mafe. Reed is also second on Seattle’s defense in QB hits (12) and is fifth in tackles for loss (seventh).

Special teams captain Nick Bellore (knee) is active for the Seahawks after being listed as questionable.

Veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters (foot) was also questionable to play but he is inactive.

The Seahawks ruled out starting right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) on Friday as well as rookie running back Kenny McIntosh (thumb) and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. (knee).

Rounding out Seattle’s inactives list against the Cardinals are linebacker Patrick O’Connell and offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal.

The Seahawks enter Week 18 at 8-8 and, like last year, can make it to the playoffs with a win and some help.

The Seahawks technically have three paths to the playoffs, though two involve ties and are unlikely to happen.

The most likely path towards Seattle advancing to the postseason is a win over Arizona and a Green Bay Packers loss to the Chicago Bears.

Last year, the Seahawks also needed to win and have the Packers lose in order to make the playoffs, and that’s what happened as Seattle beat the Los Angeles Rams and the Packers fell to the Detroit Lions in Aaron Rodgers’ final game with Green Bay.

Unlike last year, the Seahawks will not have to wait long to know whether they’re playoff-bound. Both Seattle and Green Bay kick off at 1:25 p.m. Pacific, whereas last year the Seahawks played in the afternoon and the Packers hosted the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

