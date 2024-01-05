The Seattle Seahawks will be without two starting offensive linemen for their Week 18 finale in Arizona.

On Friday, the Seahawks ruled out right tackle Abraham Lucas (knee) and right guard Phil Haynes (toe).

Haynes has been on injured reserve for the last few weeks while Lucas re-injured his knee in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. Lucas got hurt in Week 1 and missed most of the season and has played in just six games in his second NFL season.

With those two out, rookie Anthony Bradford will likely start in place of Haynes at right guard. Stone Forsythe may get more time at right tackle for Lucas.

In addition to those two being ruled out, the Seahawks will also be without defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. and running back Kenny McIntosh.

Four Seahawks are also questionable against the Cardinals, most notably inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks missed last week with an ankle injury he suffered two weeks ago, and while he’s been banged up this season Brooks has been one of Seattle’s top defenders in his fourth NFL season. He’s a pending free agent.

Special teams captain Nick Bellore (knee) is questionable to play once again, as are defensive tackle Jarran Reed and offensive tackle Jason Peters.

The Week 18 NFC West matchup between the Seahawks and Cardinals begins at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday. Listen to all the action live on Seattle Sports and the Seattle Sports App.

