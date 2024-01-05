Mariners trade Ray to Giants for Haniger, DeSclafani

The Seattle Mariners are trading one big name and reuniting with a past M’s All-Star.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mariners are trading 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants for former Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The deal has been confirmed by Seattle Sports’ Shannon Drayer.

This story will be updated

