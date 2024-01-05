Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners trade Ray to Giants for Haniger, DeSclafani

Jan 5, 2024, 11:44 AM | Updated: 11:53 am

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger...

Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY BRANDON GUSTAFSON


Assistant Editor of SeattleSports.com

The Seattle Mariners are trading one big name and reuniting with a past M’s All-Star.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mariners are trading 2021 American League Cy Young winner Robbie Ray to the San Francisco Giants for former Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger and right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The deal has been confirmed by Seattle Sports’ Shannon Drayer.

This story will be updated

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Mitch Garver feels ‘really valued’ with way Mariners see him

New Seattle Mariners slugger Mitch Garver spoke to the media for the first time since his signing. Shannon Drayer shares what stood out.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Garver Mitch...

Shannon Drayer

New M’s DH Mitch Garver is 0 for 31 at T-Mobile Park – is it a problem?

The Seattle Mariners have a new DH in Mitch Garver, who happens to have no hits in eight games at T-Mobile Park. Shannon Drayer takes a close look to see what it says.

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Brent Stecker

What stands out as Mariners make Mitch Garver signing official

The Seattle Mariners have officially signed of Mitch Garver. We look at what was revealed in Thursday's announcement by the team.

8 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners likely not done after Garver addition, so what’s next?

MLB Network's Jon Morosi talked to Wyman and Bob about what bats the Seattle Mariners could target next after reportedly adding Mitch Garver.

9 days ago

Seattle Mariners Garver Mitch...

Brent Stecker

What’s the state of Mariners’ lineup with addition of Mitch Garver?

What will the Seattle Mariners' next move be after their reported addition of Mitch Garver? Shannon Drayer talked that and more with Bump and Stacy.

10 days ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Garver...

Shannon Drayer

Drayer: Digging into Seattle Mariners’ addition of Mitch Garver

Seattle Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports looks at the reported signing of Mitch Garver and what it signals.

12 days ago

Mariners trade Ray to Giants for Haniger, DeSclafani